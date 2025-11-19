Sylvan Woods Westchester Now Pre-Leasing

BUCHANAN, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Acquisitions is pleased to announce that Sylvan Woods Westchester, the latest luxury addition to Westchester County's Active Adult 55+ rental market, is now pre-leasing.

"The arrival of Sylvan Woods to Upper Westchester County marks an exciting milestone for our brand," said Ari Mitnick, Director of Acquisitions. "Designed for those 55 and over, the community offers a simplified lifestyle with the comfort, connection, and vibrancy of a resort-style environment centered on wellness."

Sylvan Woods Buchanan, a new active adult 55+ community, is now accepting pre-leases. The community is designed to create a wellness-centered environment for residents in a serene, wooded landscape.

Sylvan Woods Westchester is nestled within a serene, wooded landscape featuring natural rock formations, tranquil ponds, and lush greenery. The community's amenities are thoughtfully designed to foster connection, offering spaces where residents can gather, host events, and collaborate with onsite staff to create an engaging social environment.

The community has more than 10,000 sq. ft. of amenity space with a 19,000 sq. ft. courtyard. Residents will have access to a movie room, art studio, game room, private dining areas and a great room as well as a health wellness area with steam and spa rooms and a gym. Outdoor amenities include a pool, BBQ stations, a fire pit and a gardening area. In addition, residents can participate in activities such as fitness classes, book clubs, social hours, paint & sip sessions, poker tournaments, and technology exploration workshops, enriching lifestyle and fostering community engagement.

As one of the first new residential communities to emerge in Upper Westchester in decades, Sylvan Woods Westchester brings fresh energy and opportunity to the area. Addressing a long-standing shortage of housing for residents seeking to downsize, the development serves as both a symbol and a catalyst for the continued renewal of the Village of Buchanan and the surrounding Town of Cortlandt.

Ideally located near the Buchanan train station, Sylvan Woods Westchester connects residents effortlessly to the greater Westchester region and New York City, offering the perfect balance between serene retreat and metropolitan access.

First move-ins are tentatively slated for May 2026. For more information, please visit sylvanwoodswestchester.com.

About AMS Acquisitions

AMS Acquisitions is a real estate development firm founded in 2012. Based in Fort Lee, NJ, AMS is focused on rental developments throughout the tri-state region, with a particular emphasis on active-adult communities under the Sylvan Woods brand.

