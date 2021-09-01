SylvanSport and Zeus Electric Chassis Team Up to Redefine Habitat and Mobility in the RV Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. (Zeus), a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck chassis manufacturer, is proud to announce their agreement with SylvanSport, an innovative producer of award-winning adventure trailers, outdoor gear and camping accessories, to redefine habitat and mobility in the Recreational Vehicle (RV) industry.

The Zeus electric chassis can be configured to a broad range of applications with limited customization. Zeus has prioritized the vocational work truck market, but significant opportunities exist for vehicle electrification across other niche markets, including motorized recreational vehicles. The collaboration with SylvanSport marks the next potential strategic market niche within the broader markets that Zeus is targeting. RV owners and customers, with their love of the outdoors and concerns regarding climate change, present a fresh market with long-term growth potential for the Zeus chassis.

"As we look at the future of mobility, and what clean energy means to this planet, to the RV Industry and to SylvanSport's leadership, we can't imagine a more perfect partner to move forward with our combined vision of bringing amazing, electric vehicles to outdoor recreation," said Wayne Kugel, Zeus Electric Chassis CEO.

Zeus and SylvanSport have teamed up with a vision to generate a great leap forward in the RV industry, illustrating the possibilities for innovative, earth-friendly designs that enable outdoor adventure in a sustainable way. By designing RVs with more efficient use of power, water and other resources from the ground up, the companies intend to make off-grid camping, or "boondocking" more accessible in the future.

"SylvanSport has made a name for itself by creating innovative products for outdoor adventurers, including smartly designed, multi-purpose trailers. The Zeus chassis platform was designed to go anywhere, anytime and be the perfect leading edge for on or off grid, making us a perfect team in this endeavor," said Robert Grinstead, Founder/CTO of Zeus Electric Chassis.

The collaboration will help to establish a pathway for progress on design innovation to develop products that will enhance the outdoor adventure experience, affording RV users the ability to enjoy the outdoors while minimizing their impact on the environment. This vision will include new technologies to reduce RV emissions, eliminate waste, provide clean sustainable water and enable consumers to sustain the pristine vistas that endear them to the outdoors.

"From the inception of SylvanSport in 2004 we knew the pinnacle of our achievement would be the creation of a class-leading, all-electric motorhome," says Tom Dempsey, Founder & CEO of SylvanSport. "Zeus technology has allowed us to achieve this in the most forward-thinking, environmentally clean way. What a phenomenal team!"

The companies plan to collaborate on new product concepts to realize their shared vision of a more sustainable outdoor adventure experience throughout 2021 and 2022. For a sneak peak at some of the initial visionary design concepts please visit: https://www.sylvansport.com/leading-the-charge/.

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Headquartered in White Bear Lake, MN, Zeus is a configurable class 3-8 ground-up electric work truck platform that can not only match but exceed the productivity of diesel truck counterparts with unmatched off-road capability, payload, expanded battery provisioning, and OEM body feature integration. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Learn more at zeuselectricchassis.com.

About SylvanSport

Tom Dempsey founded SylvanSport in 2004 to bridge the Outdoor and RV industries. What started as an idea to create the next generation, lightweight pop-up camper has evolved into a full lineup of award-winning towables and innovative gear. The company's mission to make camping convenient and comfortable starts with award-winning design and engineering. Their commitment to a sustainable future starts with local sourcing and extends all the way to national initiatives for wilderness protection. Visit sylvansport.com to learn more.

