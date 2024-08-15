Sylvia Bologna Joins VistaVu Solutions as New Head of Sales

HOUSTON , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaVu Solutions, a leading provider of innovative enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvia Bologna as the new Senior Vice President of Sales. Sylvia brings with her over three decades of experience in the SAP ecosystem, underscoring VistaVu's commitment to excellence in knowledge, experience and customer-centric solutions.

Sylvia Bologna

Sylvia's career began in auditing as a CPA, then IT auditing, before she transitioned into SAP consulting, working with industry giants such as IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Deloitte. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish her own firm, focusing on delivering value-driven solutions to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). This blend of corporate and entrepreneurial experience makes Sylvia uniquely positioned to drive VistaVu's sales strategy forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia Bologna to the VistaVu family," said Jory Lamb, CEO of VistaVu Solutions. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in the SAP space will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Sylvia's customer-first approach aligns perfectly with our core values, and we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in our growth journey."

At VistaVu, Sylvia will lead the sales team, leveraging her deep industry knowledge and passion for SAP technology to foster strong client relationships and drive sales growth. Her approach emphasizes understanding customer needs and delivering tailored solutions that align with their business goals.

"What attracted me to VistaVu is their unwavering commitment to customer success," said Sylvia Bologna. "VistaVu's focus on customer-centric solutions and their innovative approach to ERP implementation are truly inspiring. I am excited to work with this talented team and help our clients achieve their business objectives through effective technology solutions."

Sylvia Bologna's addition to the team comes at a pivotal time as VistaVu Solutions continues to be recognized for its excellence. Recently, VistaVu was honored in the 2024 VAR 100 List by Accounting Today, highlighting the company's continued impact and leadership in the ERP space.

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions is a 20-year SAP partner that delivers affordable business management solutions for mid-market businesses. Ensuring customer success through advocacy, compliance, and employee ownership, VistaVu Solutions accelerates customer's time to value with industry-specific tools and expertise. With offices across the United States and Canada, VistaVu enables composable SAP ERP systems for flexibility and scalability, delivering ROI through fit-to-standard methodologies and automation. More can be found at www.vistavusolutions.com

Media Contact:

Sabine Butterfield

VistaVu Solutions

Phone: 1-888-300-2727

SOURCE VistaVu Solutions