Sylvia Strobel is new President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvia Strobel has been named the new President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS (TPT). Strobel will be replacing TPT's CEO of 20 years, James R. Pagliarini, who announced his retirement in May 2018. Strobel comes from her position as the Chief Operating Office for ideastream in Cleveland, where she oversees management of WVIZ/PBS, 90.3 WCPN-FM, the Ohio Channel and Ohio Government Telecommunications. Strobel has more than 25 years of public media experience.

"After an extensive search, we are proud to announce that Sylvia Strobel will be taking the helm of Twin Cities PBS," said Scott Dillion, Chair of the Twin Cities PBS Board of Trustees. "She has a stellar background of experience and we are excited about the direction and ideas that she will bring to TPT."

Strobel, who worked for TPT in the 1990s as Deputy Counsel, will be returning to TPT as the sixth president since TPT's inception in 1957. Prior to ideastream, Strobel served on the executive management team of American Public Media Group (APMG) as General Counsel, overseeing legal, business affairs and government relations for APMG, Minnesota Public Radio and Southern California Public Radio. She also served as CEO for the Alliance for Women in Media, president and general manager of Pennsylvania Public Television Network and as an attorney for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She co-founded the law firm, Lehmann Strobel PLC.

"I am so excited to come back to my Minnesota roots to direct the vision of TPT as we move through this next decade," said Strobel. "TPT has grown from its foundation as a television broadcast station – blossoming into a true 21st century media organization ensuring all have access to quality, educational content on multiple platforms. I am excited to continue this trajectory and work with the TPT team to use new technology, expand content offerings and enhance the experience of – and services to – TPT's audiences."

Strobel earned her B.A from St. Olaf College, a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law, and a M.B.A from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She also devotes her expertise and time to various causes she is passionate about, currently serving on the board of directors for NPR, Latino Public Broadcasting, the Minnesota Humanities Center and Hospice of Western Reserve. She is also on the Governance Committee of the Association of Junior Leagues International. She is a member of the National Press Club, the Federal Communications Bar Association, the Union Club of Cleveland, and is admitted to the bar in Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS (TPT)'s mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established 63 years ago, TPT now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach and community engagement activities reaching more than 2 million people each month. Over its history, TPT has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards.

Carol Schuler

carol@cschuler.com

612.281.7030

SOURCE Twin Cities PBS