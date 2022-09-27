Sylvox Announces a Line of Durable Home Private Outdoor Cinema TV Products with Superior Audio and Picture Quality

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By converting your backyard this fall to a private outdoor cinema with the new electronic products from Sylvox Vision, Inc., you'll be the envy of neighbors, increase the value of your home, and keep your family safe.

You'll also be duplicating the same experience as in a real cinema while creating a space where family and friends can relax in the fresh air to watch a wonderful movie together. Now your kids can stay home more often so you don't have to worry about them as much.

Moving the cinema to nature makes movie watching more enjoyable. Sylvox provides all the equipment and accessories you need to build an outdoor cinema. Deck Pro QLED and Pool Pro QLED outdoor TV are the latest generations of outdoor Sylvox TVs with more durable enhanced features and intelligent functions than ever before. The equipment is also lighter and thinner with improved waterproofing, heat dissipation, anti-scratch, anti-aging, etc.

These new products are designed to create the ultimate entertainment outdoor experience.

"Whether it's under the scorching sun or in the wind or rain, you can always depend on a high-quality picture and incredible sound quality from our products," said Sylvox Vision, Inc. Marketing Manager Golden Yang.

The Elf S2 is the latest Sylvox Waterproof Outdoor Soundbar to provide an immersive cinematic level outdoor audio experience. It matches perfectly with the new line of Sylvox TVs for incredible sound quality.

"As the name suggests, it has a beautiful fairy-like body with a strong waterproof performance. Elf S2 adopts new waterproof technology and has undergone extensive experimental tests to cope with long hours of outdoor stress in poor rainy, cold, and hot weather conditions," said Yang.

Elf S2 uses top-of-the-line sound processing software technology. Its multiple evenly-distributed speakers work simultaneously to spread the multi-directional sound to every corner of your outdoor patio.

"Under the vast starry sky, the wonderful elf singing will help you and your family immerse into a dreamy movie world, while enjoying the immersive audio-visual pleasure created by Elf S2," said Yang.

Having a reliable durable stand that you can depend on to safely protect your investment such as the Sylvox TV Mount will also enhance the viewing comfort of your private outdoor theater. It can also help you find an angle for the best viewing in your outdoor space.

To that end, the Sylvox team has developed and designed three optional TV mounts to meet any need for comfort and aesthetics, wall mounts, removable mounts, and lift mounts.

The wall mount bracket can be installed on any solid wall and the TV can be adjusted from multiple angles for the perfect viewing position. It also won't take up too much space since the removable TV mount comes with lockable casters that are stable and flexible.

With the mount, you can easily move the Sylvox outdoor TV anywhere you want and it's the perfect outdoor and courtyard cart for your TV.

The liftable TV stand comes with an intelligent electric lift that can hide the TV under the floor to free up space and make your outdoor courtyard more beautiful. It can be activated by a variety of control methods, such as buttons, remote control, voice, etc.

"You can review our latest generation of outdoor entertainment products on the Sylvox website or at our Amazon store," said Yang.

About Sylvox

Sylvox is a global smart TV product R&D, manufacturing, and internet application development service company that's aiming to provide users with full-scene TV solutions. It focuses on creating excellent TVs for home and commercial use.

The company specializes in outdoor TVs, TVs for the bathroom, kitchen, RV TVs, and portable TVs, to meet users' viewing needs anytime and anywhere. Its bathroom TV switches to a mirror when turned off.

In April 2021, Sylvox was trusted by the Amazon platform and became its supplier of outdoor TVs. It has been providing Amazon with self-developed outdoor TVs, waterproof TVs, RV TVs, and other products.

In June 2022, Sylvox reached an agreement with Google and was officially authorized by Google TV to become the world's first full-scene TV brand equipped with the Google TV system.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact Golden Yang at (909) 395-9922 or [email protected].

SOURCE Sylvox Vision, Inc.