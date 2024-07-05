Sylvox Under Cabinet TV Will Be Featured in Walmart's Largest Savings Event

ONTARIO, Calif., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox, a world leading full-scene TV brand, is excited to announce that its innovative under cabinet TVs will be featured in Walmart's largest savings event ever - July Event Sale, running from July 8 to July 11.

Sylvox Under Cabinet TV

The Sylvox under-cabinet TV adopts sleek, flip-up / down design, this TV not only saves valuable kitchen space but also enhances the aesthetic appeal, making your kitchen look more modern and stylish. During this limited-time promotion, customers can enjoy a remarkable 50% discount on the Sylvox under cabinet TV, reducing the price from $199 to just $99.

One of the standout features of the Sylvox under cabinet TV is its 45-degree horizontal swivel capability. This allows users to easily adjust the viewing angle, ensuring they can watch their favorite shows or follow cooking tutorials from anywhere in the kitchen. Whether you're preparing a meal or entertaining guests, the Sylvox TV ensures you won't miss a moment of entertainment.

The TV boasts a 1080P FHD display, providing crisp and clear visuals that make cooking and entertaining a truly immersive experience. The high-definition screen ensures that every detail is visible, whether you're watching a cooking show or streaming a movie.

Versatility is another key attribute of the Sylvox under cabinet TV. While it's perfect for the kitchen, its flexible design and 12V power supply mode means it can also be used in other settings such as laundry rooms, RVs, and more.

Sylvox is proud to be part of Walmart's July Event Sale, which promises to be the largest savings event ever hosted by the retail giant. This event is an excellent opportunity for customers to upgrade their kitchen with the latest technology at an unbeatable price.

Sylvox other kitchen TVs will also be promoted at the same time, providing users with more diverse and personalized choices: https://www.walmart.com/ip/2774720718

Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to bring entertainment and convenience into your kitchen with the Sylvox under-cabinet TV on https://www.walmart.com/brand/sylvox/kitchen-tv/10004966 and https://sylvoxtv.com/collections/kitchen-tv

About Sylvox:

Sylvox is a world leading full-scene TV brand that allows users to enjoy the best viewing experience in various scenarios such as bathrooms, kitchens, outdoor, and RVs.

Sylvox is committed to crafting superior products that redefine the future of entertainment. Through innovative technology, user-centered product design, and rapid product iteration, Sylvox is setting new standards in the way people enjoy visual content.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Rebecca Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sylvoxtv.com

SOURCE Sylvox