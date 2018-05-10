Symantec Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Investors Of Symantec Corporation - SYMC

On May 10, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Symantec revealed that it's "Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee" and that it informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the investigation. Symantec disclosed that "[t]he Company's financial results and guidance may be subject to change based on the outcome of the Audit Committee investigation" and that "[i]t is unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner."

On this news, Symantec's stock fell sharply during aftermarket hours on May 10, 2018.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

