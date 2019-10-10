Symantec, Kaspersky, and Sophos Recognized as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for the Endpoint Security Solutions Space

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint security is a policy-driven security approach for the protection of enterprise networks that connect to endpoint devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, and desktops. These solutions feature a centrally-managed server that hosts the security program. The client-side program is installed on every endpoint device within the organization. Through this setup, an enterprise can use its endpoint security solution to monitor employee activity through connected devices, as well as to identify and mitigate threats.

On the 360Quadrants platform, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, and Sophos Ltd are recognized as Visionary Leaders in the Endpoint Security Solutions space. Companies that fall in this category have an established product portfolio and a powerful market presence.

Symantec Endpoint Protection is a solution with storage, system management, security, data protection, backup & recovery, and device protection features. Symantec provides cutting-edge solutions in the domains of user productivity & protection, information management, and information security. Symantec Endpoint Protection is a premium offering in the endpoint security space and is trusted by a large customer base.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security is a solution developed by Kaspersky Lab, a leading innovator in the cybersecurity market and provider of advanced endpoint security, business security, and enterprise security. Kaspersky Endpoint Security is supported by an experienced team of software development specialists who cater to customers in over 190 countries.

Sophos Next-Gen Endpoint Security features end-user protection, network protection, and server protection solutions. Its solutions cater to a wide range of environments, including mainframe, cloud, distributed, and mobile. The company's expertise lies in encryption, endpoint, email, mobile, web, and network security solutions.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of Endpoint Security Solutions involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 11 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

