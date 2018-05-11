Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

On May 10, 2018, after the markets closed, Symantec announced it was investigating concerns raised by a former employee. The Company has retained independent counsel and notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The disclosure followed the Company's first-quarter earnings report. On May 11, 2018, shares of Symantec are down over 25% in pre-market trading.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker

