Symbee Connect OmniChannel Suite for Amazon Connect Now Available on AWS Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbee is launching the Symbee Connect OmniChannel Suite for Amazon Connect available from AWS Marketplace. Symbee Connect is the only true AWS Marketplace SaaS-delivered OmniChannel Solution for Amazon Connect. The Symbee Connect Suite, developed using Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Connect APIs, is designed to provide the enhanced Customer Engagement solutions that are required in Next Generation CX Solutions.

AWS Marketplace provisions Symbee Connect as an easy-to-launch SaaS solution for Amazon Connect instances globally. The Symbee Connect OmniChannel Suite provides business easy access to Contact Center Channels, Features and Analytics required to provide a comprehensive customer journey on Amazon Connect.

Symbee Connect OmniChannel Suite supports the following Customer Engagement features:

Voice

Preview Dial

Email

Webchat

SMS/MMS

Social

Supervisor Client

Analytics (Real-Time and Historical)

Chatbots for Chat and SMS (LexBots)

Voicemail (Agent and Queue Based)

Pause and Resume Voice Recording

CRM Integrations (i.e., Salesforce)

Symbee Connect provides significant cost improvement over traditional Fixed Monthly Cost models with per agent pricing, whether that license is used or not. The Symbee Connect OmnIChannel Suite is a 100 percent pay-as-you-use consumption model, comes with no upfront or fixed costs and is billed directly on an AWS Monthly bill.

Symbee is offering a 30-day free trial on Symbee Connect for your Amazon Connect Contact Center.

Contact Symbee for details and the Symbee team will show how companies can start benefiting from the advantages of Symbee Connect with Amazon Connect. To arrange a demonstration, select an available time slot on Symbee's schedule.

About Symbee

Symbee is a new breed of developers and consultative experts obsessed with delivering business outcomes that are focused on the Agent and Customer experience. Proudly built in the USA, Symbee's Connect Suite builds the connections between customers, businesses and CRM systems. The Symbee solutions are designed to protect current investments while providing a path to leading-edge customer engagement applications. Founded on the core belief that great customer engagement starts by empowering agents and business owners with solutions which are intuitive, informative and easy-to-use and manage. Omnichannel has become a requirement to allow customers to engage on any media, anytime and anywhere; Symbee is the connected fabric that brings it all together. http://symbee.co

To see how Symbee Connect and Amazon Connect can benefit your customer engagement strategy, contact Mike Weis, Co-Founder and President. hmweis@symbee.co. 407-497-9339.

