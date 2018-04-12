Symbility and HOVER Collaborate to Reduce Claims Adjusting Costs and Decrease Cycle Times

Now insurance adjusters using Symbility's cloud-based claims management software can tap into HOVER's powerful capabilities to receive accurate measurements needed for property claims, including square footage and linear measurements for roofing, siding, windows, doors, soffit, fascia and more. These exterior measurements are automatically imported into Symbility's claims estimating platform and converted into a highly accurate 3D roof and exterior plan, allowing adjusters to produce an estimate in a few clicks.

Complete virtual adjusting is also now possible by leveraging the policyholder to take a few photos of their property. This process eliminates unnecessary site visits and will drastically improve cycle times.

"Our goal has always been to improve our customers' experience by eliminating unnecessary steps in the claims process," said James Swayze, CEO of Symbility Solutions. "We strive to empower the insurance carriers we work with so that they can provide a superb customer experience for each policyholder. Policyholders will now become more engaged in their claim with greater transparency by utilizing HOVER to gather the information required and eliminate the need for field adjusters to come on-site."

This new collaboration will allow carriers to complete claims at a faster and more efficient pace than before. By combining HOVER's accurate measurements with Symbility's estimating and process management software, insurers will be able to resolve most claims in a fraction of the time and for a fraction of the cost.

"With the ability to now work seamlessly with Symbility, insurance carriers and their adjusters can resolve claims much faster. Homeowners will be able to start repairing their property within days rather than weeks, and insurance carriers will reduce costs while providing a better customer experience," said Kevin Reilley, Executive Vice President at HOVER.

About HOVER

Founded in 2011, HOVER's original product was used by the U.S. Military to reduce risk for personnel in harm's way. Today, HOVER's technology is transforming a market that has been notoriously difficult to change: home improvement. By building the world's most comprehensive and accurate database of physical properties, HOVER is creating the future of 3D property data. For more information, visit www.hover.to.

About Symbility

Symbility (TSX.V: SY) believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property and health industries, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. Symbility PROPERTY™ brings smarter thinking to property insurance. Symbility HEALTH™ helps benefits professionals build their brands and businesses. Our strategic services team, Symbility INTERSECT™ empowers a variety of businesses with smarter mobile and IoT product development strategy, design thinking and engineering excellence. With our three segments pushing industries forward, Symbility proves that change for the better is entirely possible. symbilitysolutions.com

