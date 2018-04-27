Symbility Solutions Has Been Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada

TORONTO, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Symbility Solutions ("Symbility") (TSXV: SY) is thrilled to be recognized as one of 2018's Best Workplaces™ in Canada.

Since becoming certified in 2017 as a Great Place to Work, following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Canada, Symbility Solutions is one of 50 recipients this year to receive the title of Best Workplaces™ in Canada with 100 to 999 employees working in Canada or worldwide.

Symbility services clients around the globe with a team of employees that are located across two continents with multiple offices in four different countries. With such a diverse workforce, it has always been important that every employee feels like they are part of the greater organization and Symbility is committed to making sure everyone feels that they are an important part of a family and not just a person with job.

James Swayze, CEO of Symbility Solutions, commented, "We want the best people to work at Symbility and we have focused on building a culture that thrives on Curiosity, Respect, Agility, Inclusiveness and Growth to tie our many diverse and remote employees together. We are pleased that our employees recognize this and helped us to achieve this distinguished award."

The 2018 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list received over 400 registrations and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2018 "Best Workplaces™ in Canada" survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

If you are interested in learning more about careers at Symbility, please visit symbilitysolutions.com/careers.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

ABOUT SYMBILITY

Symbility (TSX.V: SY) believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property and health industries, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. Symbility PROPERTY™ brings smarter thinking to property insurance. Symbility HEALTH™ helps benefits professionals build their brands and businesses. Our strategic services team, Symbility INTERSECT™ empowers a variety of businesses with smarter mobile and IoT product development strategy, design thinking and engineering excellence. With these three segments pushing industries forward, Symbility proves that change for the better is entirely possible. symbilitysolutions.com

