Symbility Solutions Reports Fourth Consecutive Profitable Quarter with Q1 2018 Financial Results

"I am pleased to report another strong quarter as we continue to grow revenue and show profitability, a trend we expect to continue going forward," said James Swayze, CEO of Symbility Solutions. "With the sale of Symbility Health, we have realigned our focus around our P&C Insurance platform and are looking to leverage our strengthened balance sheet to drive scale into the business."

Mr. Swayze continued, "The success we are enjoying in the UK through the launch of new products last year is now translating into pipeline growth in multiple markets. Insurtech momentum is compelling top 10 companies to challenge the status quo of their operations and begin testing new claim submission and settlement products which is seen as Symbility's strength. Over the course of this year, we look forward to expanding the reach of our consumer-facing product LINK, as policyholders continue to demand more transparency from their insurance providers."

2018 GUIDANCE

In 2018, Symbility estimates that it will generate revenue of $40 million, compared to $35.6 revenue in 2017 from continuing operations. This revenue growth is expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $4 million to $5 million, compared to $3.9 million Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 from continuing operations. The Company also expects to have positive cash flow.

SYMBILITY HEALTH

As announced on May 8, 2018, Symbility Solutions sold its Symbility Health division for $16.5 million, subject to working capital adjustments. This divestiture allows Symbility to focus on the growth and expansion of its P&C Insurance platform which is now offered in eight countries on four continents. The cash proceeds of this deal give Symbility a strengthened balance sheet in excess of $20 million which will allow the company to contemplate further transformative M&A as it continues to strategically review growth and scale opportunities.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

in thousands of dollars three months ended March 31, Continuing Operations 2018 2017 Revenue $8,552 $7,738 Cost of Sales $2,121 $2,322 Expenses $6,340 $6,535 Net Income (Loss) $100 ($1,130) Adjusted EBITDA1 $829 ($369) Income (Loss) per share2 $0.00 ($0.00)

As at March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $10,942 $8,238 Total Assets $39,679 $37,971 Total long-term liabilities $6 $389



three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 2018 2017 IFRS Net Income (Loss) $175 ($1,134) Discontinued operations (75) 4 Finance income, net (17) (4) Depreciation and amortization 454 604 Stock-based compensation 159 146 Transaction Related Expense 125 - Income tax expense 8 15 Adjusted EBITDA1 (Continuing Operations) $829 ($369)

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Symbility will host a live webcast and conference call Friday, May 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to review highlights of its quarterly results, recent transaction news, discussion on guidance and general business update. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed at

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1668865/A2E153DB5C827403F60809DBB766ECB8. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 for international participants. A replay of the webcast will be available on Symbility's website.

ABOUT SYMBILITY

Symbility (TSX.V: SY) believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property & casualty industry, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. Symbility PROPERTY™ brings smarter thinking to property insurance. Our strategic services team, Symbility INTERSECT™ empowers a variety of businesses with smarter mobile and IoT product development strategy, design thinking and engineering excellence. We push industries forward and prove that change for the better is entirely possible. symbilitysolutions.com

Symbility Solutions Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)



March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 10,942 8,238

Accounts receivable 5,145 7,651

Prepaid expenses 1,517 1,614

Tax credits receivables 447 665



Assets held for sale including cash 18,051

2,306 18,168

-

20,357 18,168 Long-term assets





Prepaid expenses 44 54

Security deposits Property and equipment 115 455 115 502

Intangible assets 7,945 8,369

Goodwill 10,763 10,763

39,679 37,971 Liabilities



Current Liabilities





Accounts payable Accrued liabilities Provisions 696 3,643 174 1,786 4,079 220

Deferred revenue 3,772 2,121

8,285 8,206

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale 1,659 -

9,944 8,206 Long-term liabilities





Accrued liabilities and others 6 7

Customer deposits - 382

9,950 8,595





Shareholders' equity 29,729 29,376

39,679 37,971

Symbility Solutions Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data



three-month period ended March 31,

2018 2017 Continuing Operations



Revenue





Software and other 5,699 5,652

Professional services 2,853 2,086

Total Revenue 8,552 7,738 Cost of sales





Software and other 780 956

Professional services 1,341 1,366

Total cost of sales 2,121 2,322





Gross Profit 6,431 5,416 Expenses





Sales and Marketing 3,244 3,496

General and administration 2,285 2,233

Research and development 794 689

Depreciation, amortization, and foreign exchange (108) 117

Transaction 125 -

6,340 6,535 Income (loss) before finance income, net and

income tax expense 91 (1,119)

Finance income, net (17) (4) Income (Loss) before income tax expense 108 (1,115)

Income tax expense 8 15





Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) for the period from continuing operations 100 (1,130) Discontinued Operations Net income (loss) for the period from

discontinued operations 75 (4)





Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) for the period





175 (1,134) Basic and diluted income and comprehensive

income per common share 0.00 (0.00)





Basic and diluted income and comprehensive

income per common share from continuing

operations





0.00 (0.00) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding





Basic 239,473,840 238,921,896

Diluted 247,469,229 238,921,896

