Symbility Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

"2017 was a very positive year for Symbility as we continued to solidify our position in the P&C Insurance market globally," said James Swayze, Chief Executive Officer of Symbility Solutions. "We added new insurance companies to our Property platform in North America, Europe and Asia; launched our Health mobile benefits app with multiple providers; and saw a 50 percent increase to our app development with our Services team as customers looked to advance their mobile offerings. Furthermore, we approached the high end of our revenue guidance while exceeding our Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance as our model yielded higher leverage on the heels of a strong second half of the year."

Mr. Swayze continued, "Looking ahead to 2018, we remain committed to driving shareholder value as our markets seek improved customer experience through mobile tools that provide greater engagement and transparency for policyholders. Our ability to quickly integrate partner applications and datasets enables us to scale our business and drive customer efficiencies with only nominal incremental cost. Symbility is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the Insurtech momentum with our suite of applications which will drive expanded EBITDA margins into the future."

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 ended December 31, 2017 was $11.3 million compared to $9.0 million in the same period in 2016, an increase of 26 percent. Consolidated revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $41.8 million compared to $34.3 million in the same period in 2016, an increase of 22 percent.





SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

in thousands of dollars three months ended December 31,

twelve months ended December 31,

2017 2016

2017 2016 Revenue $11,349 $9,026

$41,754 $34,295 Cost of Sales $2,626 $3,245

$12,124 $11,203 Expenses $7,352 $6,386

$29,704 $26,445 Net Income (Loss) $1,357 ($597)

($96) ($3,366) Adjusted EBITDA1 $2,075 $65

$3,709 $62 Income (Loss) per share2 $0.01 ($0.00)

($0.00) ($0.01)























As at December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, in thousands of dollars



2017 2016 Cash and cash equivalents





$8,238 $7,976 Total Assets





$37,971 $38,021 Total long term liabilities





$389 $396

























three months ended December 31,

twelve months ended December 31,

2017 2016

2017 2016 IFRS Net Income (Loss) $1,357 ($597)

($96) ($3,366) Finance income, net 4 (2)

(8) (18) Depreciation and amortization 449 624

2,008 2,674 Stock-based compensation 197 46

803 741 Transaction Related Expense 58 0

972 0 Income tax expense 10 (6)

30 31 Adjusted EBITDA1 $2,075 $65

$3,709 $62



1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring gains or losses including transaction costs related to acquisition and restructuring cost. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB. All other financial measures referenced herein have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless stated otherwise. 2 In Canadian dollars, rounded to the nearest cent.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Symbility will host a live webcast and conference call today, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1640148/3080D95B9A248F9C9ABD7BE2567BD1CF. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 for international participants. A replay of the webcast will be available on Symbility's website.

ABOUT SYMBILITY

Symbility (TSX.V: SY) believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property and health industries, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. Symbility PROPERTY™ brings smarter thinking to property insurance. Symbility HEALTH™ helps benefits professionals build their brands and businesses. Our strategic services team, Symbility INTERSECT™ empowers a variety of businesses with smarter mobile and IoT product development strategy, design thinking and engineering excellence. With our three segments pushing industries forward, Symbility proves that change for the better is entirely possible. symbilitysolutions.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company, its products and operations and the contemplated financing. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of the Company discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations, and the factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form of the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on their behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company has no obligation to update such statements.

This press release should be read in conjunction with Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes, and management's discussion and analysis for the year ending December 31, 2017, copies of which can be found at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Symbility Solutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars)



December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Assets



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 8,238 7,976

Accounts receivable 7,651 6,488

Prepaid expenses 1,614 1,217

Tax credits receivables 665 745

18,168 16,426 Long-term assets





Prepaid expenses 54 33

Security deposits 115 114

Property and equipment 502 626

Intangible assets 8,369 10,059

Goodwill 10,763 10,763

37,971 38,021 Liabilities



Current Liabilities





Accounts payable 1,786 2,288

Accrued liabilities 4,079 4,025

Provisions 220 845

Deferred revenue 2,121 1,836

8,206 8,994 Long-term liabilities





Accrued liabilities and others 7 14

Customer deposits 382 382

8,595 9,390





Shareholders' equity 29,376 28,631

37,971 38,021

Symbility Solutions Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



three-month period ended

December 31,

twelve-month period ended

December 31,

2017 2016

2017 2016











Revenue











Software and other 8,360 7,149

32,029 28,153

Professional services 2,989 1,877

9,725 6,142

Total Revenue 11,349 9,026

41,754 34,295











Cost of sales











Software and other 1,224 2,145

6,541 7,413

Professional services 1,402 1,100

5,583 3,790

Total cost of sales 2,626 3,245

12,124 11,203 Gross Profit 8,723 5,781

29,630 23,092 Expenses











Sales and Marketing 3,821 3,243

14,477 13,520

General and administration 2,434 1,737

9,490 8,122

Research and development 1,013 1,267

4,354 3,943

Depreciation, amortization, and foreign exchange 26 139

411 860

Transaction 58 -

972 -

7,352 6,386

29,704 26,445 Income (loss) before finance income, net and

income tax expense 1,371 (605)

(74) (3,353)

Finance income, net 4 (2)

(8) (18)

Income tax expense 10 (6)

30 31 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) for the period 1,357 (597)

(96) (3,366) Basic net income (loss) and comprehensive

income (loss) per common share 0.01 (0.00)

(0.00) (0.01) Diluted net income (loss) and comprehensive

income (loss) per common share 0.01 (0.00)

(0.00) (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding











Basic 239,473,840 238,718,715

239,216,822 238,143,851 Diluted 247,768,144 238,718,715

239,216,822 238,143,851

