SYMBIOTE TRAPPED IN GLASS CHAMBER ON SMARTPHONE ENTER FUSION: A SHAPE-SHIFTING DEVICE FROM HMD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VENOM: THE LAST DANCE

To celebrate the launch of US pre-orders for HMD Fusion, the designers at HMD have teamed up with Sony Pictures' highly anticipated new action-thriller, Venom: The Last Dance, to create three of the ultimate, unique Smart Outfits for the new Fusion smartphone, which comes with symbiotic qualities. The Venom: The Last Dance Outfit is an innovative smart outfit that comes with 160 electromagnetic arrays that control a Venom-like liquid - ferrofluid - in a glass chamber that can be attached to Fusion via six pins on its rear cover.

Once attached, the Venom: The Last Dance Smart Outfit alters Fusion's physical appearance and 'Venomizes' its software akin to how Venom and Eddie Brock are bonded together as a fused entity in the film.

HMD, CMO, Lars Silberbauer commented on the Venom: The Last Dance prototype: "This has been a fun experiment– like Venom's search for its perfect host, the Symbiotic Smartphone Experiment went through countless iterations to master the movement of ferrofluid mimicking the character. The one-off innovation coincides with US pre order going live for HMD Fusion today – a new type of smartphone that can change form."

The three one-of-a-kind Venom: The Last Dance Smart Outfits that have been created come with a bespoke user interface including Venom wallpapers and icons as well as some of Venom's best quotes from the upcoming movie which include a "We are screwed" ringtone and a touching voicemail "Eddie, I'm with you till the end." Even the sounds and alarms are Venomized. Fear not, even though the Venom: The Last Dance outfits are nearly as rare as Venom himself, fans can also get their hands on Venom: The Last Dance phone wallpaper if they check out the HMD blog here.

HMD Fusion brings the symbiotic bond between Venom and Eddie Brock to life with cutting-edge, shape-shifting technology. Just like Venom merges with its host, Fusion allows custom "Outfits" to seamlessly attach and take over the device. Using six smart pins, these Outfits—much like a phone case—instantly transform both the hardware and software, adapting the smartphone to meet your needs. Fusion outfits that offer protection for Fusion will start rolling out at the end of this year, with smart outfits launching next year including an ultimate selfie outfit as well as a wireless charging outfit arriving in 2025.

"To celebrate its arrival in the U.S., we've teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch a Venom: The Last Dance Outfit concept that's quite literally, out of this world," says Raun Forsyth, VP of Design at HMD. "Using 160 electromagnetic arrays, we've created a mesmerizing effect where black ferrofluid dances, mimicking Venom's iconic symbiote in the Venom: The Last Dance Outfit. We're very excited to bring HMD Fusion to the market, and hopefully you will see the endless possibilities smart oufit technology can create, as showcased with our very exclusive Venom: The Last Dance Outfit ."

The three Venom: The Last Dance Smart Outfits transform the phone's interface and performance while adding cinematic lines from the latest movie.

When the Venom: The Last Dance outfit is combined with the HMD Fusion device and it boots up, you hear "We are Venom" followed by an animation from the latest movie. The device contains movie easter eggs including an alarm sound that chimes "Eddie, the time has come" and a in your face message notification that yells "Who sent that thing?" in Venom's voice.

Finally, when you load the phone you will see a voicemail message has been left, that says "Eddie, I'm with you till the end." And to round off some of the best lines from the upcoming movie, the device has a "We are screwed" ringtone in Venom's voice.

About Fusion

Fusion isn't just a phone—it's a reflection of your style and needs. Snap on a Smart Outfit to transform its appearance and performance. Built with cutting-edge technology, Fusion delivers all the customization and adaptability of the future, wrapped in an industrial-chic shell. You can repair it at home with an iFixit kit in markets where iFixit support is available2, it also has a camera powerhouse with a 108 MP Hybrid OIS triple rear camera and 50MP front camera, Fusion empowers users to capture their best moments with ease. Gesture controls like a peace sign or finger heart enable hands-free shots, elevating your selfie game.

Customizable, Repairable, and Ready for Anything: Fusion is designed for ultimate flexibility:

Repairability: The Gen 2 repair-friendly design makes it easier than ever to swap out a smashed screen or depleted battery.





Industrial-Chic Design: Even without Outfits, the slim, stainless-steel-reinforced body stands as a fashion statement, tapping into the raw, grunge aesthetic of Gen Z.





Camera Powerhouse: Equipped with a 108MP Hybrid OIS triple rear camera and 50MP front camera, Fusion empowers users to capture their best moments with ease. Gesture controls like a peace sign or finger heart enable hands-free shots, elevating your selfie game.

Fusion is now available for pre-order at HMD.com , and outfits start rolling out at the end of the year, keep an eye on US HMD socials for updates. The Venom Outfit is a limited-edition concept to celebrate the launch of Fusion in the U.S. and the arrival of the cinematic release of Venom: The Last Dance.

Smart Outfits are on the way – but why not make your own?

Fans can make their own outfits for the HMD Fusion if they are feeling inspire by the Venom: The Last Dance outfit - it can be anything they want it to be. The HMD Fusion Development Toolkit3 is open to the public, so for tech savvy fans with some technical skills to boot and access to a 3D printer, they can use the CAD file to create their very own outfit for HMD Fusion. It's a great way for consumers to showcase their own artwork and imagination.

Fans can also dream up adding cool new features with a Smart Outfit, using the API as well. Both the API and the CAD file are included in the toolkit, so fans can go ahead and get creating.

HMD Fusion is now available to pre-order from the HMD online store . Fusion casual outfits will start rolling out at the end of this year, with smart outfits launching next year including an ultimate selfie outfit as well as a wireless charging outfit arriving in 2025.

Repairable. Customizable. Futuristic. Get ready to fuse with HMD Fusion.

