Symbotic Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Symbotic Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 3, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) ("Symbotic" or the "Company") common stock between February 2, 2024 and November 26, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Symbotic Inc. develops and operates robotics systems to automate and optimize warehouse and supply chain operations for major retailers and distributors.



On November 27, 2024, before the market opened, Symbotic announced it would not be able to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Symbotic disclosed that on November 25, 2024, it had identified errors in its revenue recognition related to cost overruns that are not billable on certain deployments, which additionally impacted system revenue recognized in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024. The total impact of the errors will lower system revenue, system gross profit, income (loss) before income tax, and adjusted EBITDA by $30 to $40 million for fiscal year 2024. Furthermore, Symbotic lowered its fiscal year 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance by 3.0% and 51.7%, respectively.

On this news, the price of Symbotic shares declined by $13.41 per share, or approximately 35.8%, from $37.41 per share on November 26, 2024, to close at $24.00 on November 27, 2024

