Symbox Delivers 'Intelligent Automation' Through Collaboration With Automation Anywhere

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbox has joined forces with Automation Anywhere, to deliver RPA and Business Process Management solutions to enterprises, to increase productivity and lower operating costs. Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces.

Symbox provides an innovative Business Process Management (BPM) platform that enables end-to-end orchestration across the people, processes and technology within an organisation. By combining the power of Automation Anywhere's RPA platform and Symbox's BPM platform, enterprises now have a holistic solution for enterprise process automation.

"We're excited to partner with Automation Anywhere and believe our BPM platform will drive further automation throughout businesses around the globe. RPA alone delivers huge value but alongside BPM it will transform the way in which people and technology work together. After an initial RPA implementation, one of the challenges we see companies face - is where to target next and what processes are ripe for automation? With BPM this challenge is solved. Organisations can model, orchestrate and automate their processes all with the ability to gain a deep insight into process performance. We're all excited for what the future holds," said Amit Patel, CEO & Founder of Symbox.

Griffin Pickard, Director of the Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere said: "BPM and RPA is a marriage made in heaven. BPM can help unlock some of the significant opportunities for business efficiencies that RPA can make. We're delighted to be working with Symbox who we believe can help us deliver great value to customers both in Europe and globally."

