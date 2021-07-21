Symbridge Names Joshua Oliver as Chief Compliance Officer

An ACAMS Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Mr. Oliver brings to Symbridge more than 20 years of experience in managing risk, designing processes and procedures and successfully guiding banks and financial institutions through the maze of compliance laws and regulations. He is an expert in safeguarding data and information and establishing robust compliance and risk frameworks to help firms stay ahead of evolving threats and fraud. For the past seven years, Mr. Oliver served as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of New-York based Metropolitan Commercial Bank, one of the first banks in the nation to openly support cryptocurrencies and provide services to some of the most recognized entities in the digital asset space.

"The financial regulation framework here in the United States is the among the most stringent in the world, a reason which drives many exchanges to be located outside U.S. borders where there's more flexibility to operate," said Michael McGuire, Co-Founder and CEO of Symbridge. "Symbridge stands in stark contrast to this approach. We welcome regulation and felt that choosing to locate our exchange domestically was the responsible and right decision. We are thrilled that he is now on board and can continue to lead on this front, as we gear up to launch our exchange in 4Q and usher investors through the next wave of digital transformation."

Prior to joining Symbridge, Joshua also served as Director of Financial Crime Compliance and Regional Head of Financial Crime Compliance Monitoring of the Newark, N.J. subsidiary of London-based Standard Chartered Bank. He also held leadership roles in risk management and compliance for Ernst & Young (EY) and Societe Generale. He began his career as a senior bank examiner at the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).

"Digital asset regulations vary from state to state, and recent developments in D.C. show that Congress is going to be paying much closer attention to the world which Symbridge exists in," said Joshua Oliver, Chief Compliance Officer of Symbridge. "No stranger to this space, I'm encouraged to say that Symbridge is leading the pack with its forward-looking compliance mindset and the deep financial services industry experience its team brings to the table. I'm proud to be working alongside Michael and the executive leadership team to further strengthen and solidify the trust component of our digital asset exchange."

About Symbridge

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Symbridge is ushering in a new era of finance with its Hyperledger Fabric blockchain-powered digital asset exchange. Engineered specifically to meet the needs of institutional and accredited investors, Symbridge provides access to a wide range of digital assets, from today's most respected cryptocurrencies to innovative tokenized commodities. Located in the United States, Symbridge adheres to and operates within a rigorous regulatory environment and will provide investors with a secure, reliable, and transparent platform enabling them to trade quickly and with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://symbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



