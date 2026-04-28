Symend and Walnut Launch SymendPrevent: Making Bill Payment Protection the New Standard to Prevent Churn in Essential Services

First behavioral-science-led distribution model for embedded bill payment protection — launched as households across North America and the UK face record financial stress.

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Symend today launched SymendPrevent, the first behavioral-science-led distribution model for embedded bill payment protection, purpose-built for enterprise telecommunications, utilities, and financial services providers. Developed in partnership with Walnut Insurance, SymendPrevent keeps customers current on their bills — and connected to essential services like phone, internet, and power — when job loss, illness, or income disruption threatens their ability to pay. When a covered event occurs — job loss, hospitalization, critical illness, or death — SymendPrevent pays the customer's bill directly, keeping their account current. It turns delinquency, historically a guaranteed write-off, into a retention moment that protects existing revenue and generates new revenue.

Bill Payment Protection (CNW Group/Symend)

The launch lands at a moment of unprecedented financial fragility across Symend's three core markets. Only 28% of US workers believe it's a good time to find a quality job — a 42-point collapse from 70% in mid-2022 (Gallup). 85% of Canadians now live paycheque to paycheque, up from 60% just a year ago (H&R Block). And in the UK, nearly four in five workers fear losing their job in 2026 (MyPerfectCV).

Against that backdrop sits a protection gap now one of the largest unaddressed problems across developed markets: only 18% of Americans carry income protection, while 46% say they need it (LIMRA). US utility arrears alone have reached $21 billion, with one in six households behind on payments (NEADA). Credit card charge-offs in the US are at a 13-year high.

"Every enterprise that bills a consumer every month — every telco, every utility, every bank — is watching the same movie play out: customers hit a life event, miss a payment, and churn. We've collectively accepted that as the cost of doing business. It isn't. It's a failure of product design," said Hanif Joshaghani, CEO and Co-Founder of Symend. "SymendPrevent is the fix — the first solution that simultaneously protects existing revenue and generates new revenue from the same customer moment. In this economic climate, bill payment protection shouldn't be a competitive differentiator — it should be the standard. Any enterprise serving essential services that isn't offering it is leaving customers exposed and revenue on the table."

A New Category, Validated in Market

SymendPrevent is already live in early commercial deployment, where results validate both consumer demand and enterprise impact — even through a single, constrained engagement channel:

Retention Improvement Beyond Industry Benchmarks — 60%+ reduction in churn rate among enrolled customers, uniquely unlocked by behavioral science targeting at the moment of financial stress — a channel traditional distribution has never accessed at scale

— 60%+ reduction in churn rate among enrolled customers, uniquely unlocked by behavioral science targeting at the moment of financial stress — a channel traditional distribution has never accessed at scale Adoption Rates Beyond Insurance Norms — Offer open rates exceeding 50% materially outperform industry benchmarks, uniquely unlocked by reaching consumers at the behavioral moment they recognize the need for protection

— Offer open rates exceeding 50% materially outperform industry benchmarks, uniquely unlocked by reaching consumers at the behavioral moment they recognize the need for protection High Adoption Among High-LTV Segments — Behavioral targeting drives adoption among high-ARPU customers, who consistently enroll in the highest available coverage tiers to protect against future income disruption

"These early results are genuinely exciting, but we're just scratching the surface," added Joshaghani. "The opportunity now is to distribute SymendPrevent broadly — across more channels, more enterprises, and more verticals. We're just getting started on reaching the millions of households that need this."

SymendPrevent combines Symend's behavioral science engagement platform — which identifies the moment customers are most receptive to protection — with Walnut Insurance's API-driven embedded insurance infrastructure. Built to integrate into existing customer journeys and billing infrastructure, it eliminates the need for a standalone bill payment protection sales process.

"Embedded insurance has been promised for years. SymendPrevent is what it looks like when it actually works at scale," said Adrien Niblock, Co-Founder of Walnut Insurance. "Symend reaches consumers who've been underserved for decades — priced out or shut out of traditional distribution. This partnership isn't incremental. It's a structural shift in who gets to participate in financial protection, and who gets to deliver it."

SymendPrevent will initially support telecommunications, utilities, and financial services providers across the US, Canada, and UK, with a roadmap to extend beyond delinquency audiences as consumer demand for embedded financial protection accelerates.

For more information, visit our website.

About Symend

Symend is a next-gen engagement platform transforming enterprise collections with the power of AI and Behavioral Science. With 9+ years treating 250M+ delinquencies and $50B+ in recoveries, Symend delivers up to 10% higher recovery rates, 50% lower OpEx, and 10x ROI.

About Walnut Insurance

Walnut is a leading North American embedded insurance platform, integrating insurance products directly into partner platforms and customer journeys through API-driven infrastructure and strategic underwriter partnerships.

SOURCE Symend