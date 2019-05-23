Symetria Recovery® Announces LegitScript Certification

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symetria Recovery®, an innovative network of outpatient opioid addiction treatment centers, announced today that it has earned LegitScript's Addiction Treatment Certification and is recognized as a trusted facility operating safely and legally.

LegitScript Certification ensures that providers of drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities are transparent with their policies and procedures, and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. It is the only certification service for drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers that is relied on by Google, Bing and Facebook to vet advertisers for eligibility.

"As the country's first comprehensive, evidence-based, opioid addiction treatment program, we are committed to treating the whole patient with an individualized approach that's proven to break the cycle of relapse," said Chris Hassan, CEO, Symetria Health. "We value our patients' trust in The Symetria Method®, and are proud that LegitScript has recognized our approach with this important certification."

Symetria Recovery specializes in complete medically integrated opioid addiction treatment, with a variety of programs designed to treat patients and help their families before, during and after treatment to support a successful and sustainable recovery. Symetria's network of treatment centers follows The Symetria Method – an innovative, evidence-based approach that combines addiction medicine, psychiatry and behavioral counseling with Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to treat the whole person, not just the addictive behavior.

About Symetria Recovery

Symetria Recovery® is an innovative network of outpatient opioid addiction treatment centers passionately committed to providing evidence-based treatment that addresses the whole person, not just the addictive behavior. Its unique approach to opioid addiction is known as The Symetria Method®, and combines addiction medicine, psychiatry and behavioral counseling with Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to reduce the risk of relapse and give patients the best possible chance of achieving lasting sobriety.

