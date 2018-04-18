Symic Bio to Present at the 10th Annual ChinaBio Partnering Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symic Bio, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel extracellular matrix targeting drugs, today announced that Rinko Ghosh, President and Chief Business Officer, will present an overview of the company pipeline at the 10th Annual ChinaBio Partnering Forum being held April 25-26, 2018, in Suzhou, China.

Presentation details are as follows: