Symic Bio to Present at the 10th Annual ChinaBio Partnering Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symic Bio, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel extracellular matrix targeting drugs, today announced that Rinko Ghosh, President and Chief Business Officer, will present an overview of the company pipeline at the 10th Annual ChinaBio Partnering Forum being held April 25-26, 2018, in Suzhou, China.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Time:

1:45 p.m. China Standard Time

Location:

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou, China

About Symic Bio

Symic Bio is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel matrix-targeting therapeutics, a new category of therapeutics focused on matrix biology. These therapeutics, with potential applications in a wide variety of disease states, are inspired by naturally occurring macromolecules that play key regulatory roles within the extracellular matrix. Symic Bio currently has two clinical candidates: SB-061, directed at disease modification and pain management in the treatment of osteoarthritis, and SB-030, targeting the prevention of peripheral vein graft failure. In addition, Symic Bio is investigating applications in the areas of fibrosis, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. For additional information please visit the company's website at www.symic.bio, LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/symic-bio or follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/symicbio.

 

