Symitri Delivers 5.6x Conversion Lift for TRUBAR in Safari and Firefox

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symitri, the performance technology company led by former Akamai Chief Strategy Officer and GM of Media, Bill Wheaton, today released a case study detailing how its technology platform, PRISM AI, is increasing addressability and performance across the open web. TRUBAR, a fast-growing nutrition brand, achieved a 5.6x lift in conversions and a 70% increase in addressable audience by utilizing the platform to unlock high-value customers.

Privacy constraints have blinded traditional ad tech to half the premium open web, driving up acquisition costs and cutting off access to users on Safari and Firefox. Yet, for brands equipped to see it, this 'invisible' web represents a massive, untapped opportunity.

PRISM AI is an adaptive intelligence engine designed for the edge of the open web. Using multimodal AI to fuse first-party data with bidstream signals, the platform establishes a 'universal language of intent.' This capability allows brands to target dynamic audience cohorts that are not only privacy-safe but also high-performing and updated in near real-time.

Performance Highlights:

Massive Reach Expansion: 70% increase in addressable audience across Safari and Firefox.

High-Intent Precision: Achieved a 42% intent rate (add-to-cart) on cookieless browsers compared to a 3.9% average on Chrome.

Superior Efficiency: Delivered a 5.65x ROAS and a 14.2% higher Average Order Value (AOV) than other acquisition channels, including Meta Ads.

Funnel Velocity: Realized a +515% increase in progression rate from discovery to cart-addition.

"PRISM AI helped us reach and convert our highest-value customers with far greater precision," said Natasha Port, VP of Marketing at TRUBAR. "Their identity and attribution capabilities delivered stronger conversion efficiency, higher-value shoppers, and measurable incremental growth that meaningfully strengthened our DTC performance."

PRISM AI by Symitri: Quick Facts

Core Function: Fuses advertiser 1st-party data with bidstream signals to create high-performing, privacy-safe cohorts with high-intent audiences, updated in real-time.

Integration: Activates via standard PMP Deal IDs in any major DSP.

Privacy Framework: No individual identity is stored or shared.

About Symitri

Symitri is a performance technology company developing solutions that unlock the full value of the open internet. Our core offerings include PRISM AI for adaptive audience intelligence and TRUSTX for premium supply. Visit Symitri.com .

About TRUBAR

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR's presence throughout North America and select international markets. For more information, visit: https://www.trubarinc.com/.

