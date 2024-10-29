SYMMETRIA® Athens Launches World-Renowned Longevity and Rejuvenation Programs in Collaboration with Smooth Synergy Medical Spa and Laser Clinic

Innovating Aesthetic Treatments from Athens to the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYMMETRIA®, based in Athens, Greece, has been named one of the top aesthetic clinics in the world, and is bringing its signature range of innovative treatments focused on longevity, well-being, and rejuvenation of the face and body to New York City.

"When your body is in optimum health, it reflects your skin, hair, and overall energy levels, contributing to a more youthful and radiant look," explains Dr. Nikolaos Metaxotos, Plastic Surgeon and Founder of SYMMETRIA®. "Our signature treatments were developed by doctors and chemists to support health and well-being, reduce stress, and promote a sense of confidence and calming, which are essential components of natural beauty."

SYMMETRIA®'s custom protocols are designed by a team of leading professionals to enhance Longevity, Beauty, Age, Weight Management, and Medical Wellness. "We have combined advanced diagnostics and innovative regimens in collaboration with high-end diagnostic centers and cutting-edge technology to optimize the health and well-being of our guests," said Dr. Metaxotos.

By popular demand, SYMMETRIA® is coming to the U.S. "We are very proud to be the only medical spa in the U.S. to bring scientific treatments to our clients and collaborate with Dr. Metaxotos, who is a world-class leader in the field of cutting-edge rejuvenation and minimally invasive beauty therapies," says Nicole Contos, owner of Smooth Synergy.

"Our team is delighted to offer some of the exclusive hero treatments from SYMMETRIA® in Athens to our clients in New York. We are incorporating some of the innovative non-surgical treatments for face and body rejuvenation that fit beautifully with our current menu of services to meet our client's needs," says Ms. Contos.

About SYMMETRIA®

Founder Dr. Nikolaos Metaxotos is an internationally known aesthetic plastic surgeon, a renowned skincare expert, and the author of "From Cycles to Theories". His clinic in Athens, SYMMETRIA®, has been named one of the top aesthetic clinics in the world. Dr. Metaxotos' main interest is in creating innovative, minimally invasive procedures that enhance the aging face. He is renowned for his philosophy of designing protocols targeted to offer treatments for 'Minimum Intervention, Maximum Effect®'

About Smooth Synergy Medical Spa and Laser Center

Founded by Nicole Contos in 2002, Smooth Synergy is a full-service Medical Spa and Laser Center conveniently located in the heart of New York City at 180 East 79th Street, 1C. They are well known as a source of innovative skincare, body contouring, and beauty solutions including energy-based devices. They offer a comprehensive menu of non-invasive treatments for the perfect synergy of state-of-the-art services, innovative ingredients, and masterful techniques.

