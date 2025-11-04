Symmetrium and BlueFletch Partner to Simplify Clinical Mobility with Shared Device Platform

The new joint solution delivers sub-second access, zero-data-at-rest security, and measurable ROI, empowering clinicians to focus on patient care while reducing hospital costs by millions.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetrium, a mobile productivity platform, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueFletch, a leader in shared mobile device management and single sign-on for frontline workers. The collaboration introduces the first device-agnostic, enterprise-grade mobility solution for healthcare designed to scale mobile programs with easier, seamless, less time-consuming workflows that are also secure and compliant by design.

"Every minute clinicians spend logging into devices or hunting for missing equipment is time stolen from patients," said Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch. "BlueFletch and Symmetrium have eliminated that friction entirely. One badge tap delivers instant access to a complete, secure workspace. No passwords, no delays, no hunting for devices. Clinicians focus on patients instead of passwords, and hospitals get the ROI, security, and control that legacy mobility solutions have failed to deliver."

Mobile devices are now indispensable across clinical workflows, yet outdated mobile management systems often force hospitals to take on additional costs, lose time, and face an unreasonably high risk of security issues. Clinicians routinely report time lost during their shifts due to login issues, reducing bedside time that is invaluable for providing high-quality care. Device loss remains high, with nearly one in four shared devices going missing each year, costing hospitals more than $750,000 annually in replacement and downtime. Meanwhile, the average healthcare data breach in the U.S. now costs $10.22 million per incident , the highest of any sector.

"Our collaboration with BlueFletch is about providing the same native mobile experience clinicians are accustomed to in their everyday lives and expanding it to the medical setting," said Omer Cohen, Founder & CEO of Symmetrium. "Together, we're giving hospitals a simpler, faster way to equip every clinician with instant, reliable mobile access that is secure and compliant by design without the complexity and frustration that slows them down."

The Symmetrium–BlueFletch partnership combines BlueFletch's badge-tap single sign-on and shared-device management with Symmetrium's zero-data-at-rest Virtual Mobile Workspace, enabling instant, secure access across iOS devices. Hospitals adopting the joint solution can achieve annual savings of up to $1.1 million, thanks to reductions in device loss, downtime, and IT overhead. Clinicians benefit from sub-second authentication, uninterrupted session continuity, and a frictionless user experience that returns valuable time to patient care.

The Symmetrium–BlueFletch solution includes key features such as:

Device loss prevention & accountability: Reduce hardware overhead with Bring Your Own Device capability.

Reduce hardware overhead with Bring Your Own Device capability. Badge-tap single sign-on: Clinicians authenticate instantly and resume sessions seamlessly on any device

Clinicians authenticate instantly and resume sessions seamlessly on any device Session resume: Minimize downtime. Clinicians can just badge in and pick up where they left off - sessions resume instantly.

Minimize downtime. Clinicians can just badge in and pick up where they left off - sessions resume instantly. Security & Compliance by design: No-data-at-rest, Centralized logging, archiving, and auditability for HIPAA-aligned governance.

About Symmetrium:

Symmetrium is a leading mobile productivity platform that streams a secure virtual mobile workspace to any device—iOS, Android, or desktop—with no data at rest, native mobile UX, and centralized control. Health systems use Symmetrium to safely enable clinical messaging, EHR access, imaging, and line-of-business apps without MDM enrollment, agents, or device surveillance. The company serves organizations globally across healthcare, finance, and the public sector. Learn more at www.symmetrium.io.

About BlueFletch:

BlueFletch delivers enterprise mobility solutions that eliminate friction for frontline workers on shared devices. The Atlanta, GA-based company serves healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and field services organizations with instant authentication, single sign-on, role-based unified experiences, and robust security. BlueFletch reduces device loss, eliminates password-related help desk tickets, and improves frontline team satisfaction and efficiency. With over 15 years of expertise, BlueFletch turns shared-device programs into measurable productivity and cost savings. Learn more at www.bluefletch.com.

Media Contact:

Roni Dagan

[email protected]

SOURCE Symmetrium