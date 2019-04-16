Symmetry Advances its Industry-Leading Global SAP Cloud Platform with Next-Generation Data Protection from Actifio

BROOKFIELD, Wis. and WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, a leader in enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and GRC solutions, today announced a technology partnership with Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software. Symmetry is using Actifio's platform to provide data backup and restoration services as part of its global cloud platform that supports the SAP environments and other critical enterprise applications and data for enterprises worldwide.

Historically, enterprises have been required to create costly and complex backup and restoration strategies for SAP, ranging from duplicate infrastructure and datasets to mirroring across data centers. As the amount of data has skyrocketed and the location of databases become more distributed resulting in increased data transit time and expense, new approaches to data protection have emerged. Actifio's ability to use SAP's native tools, incremental forever backup approach and open backend storage options reduces the time and cost for Symmetry to backup and restore customer data.

"The notion of disaster recovery has expanded from a natural disaster taking out an entire data center to today including the ability to quickly recover from a server being taken down by a ransomware attack. For our enterprise customers, SAP is the engine running their business, so reliability, availability and data protection are imperative," said Christian Teeft, CTO and SVP of Cloud Services for Symmetry. "We chose Actifio because they understand and tap into SAP's native tools, use an innovative and cost-effective approach to back-ups and restoration, provide near-instant recovery of massive databases, and give us flexibility on the backend storage we want to use."

To create a better end-user experience, Symmetry has created a self-service portal using its own DevOps extensions built on a framework of API-based integrations with key technology partners – including Actifio – offering extensible technologies that are tuned to the mission-critical performance and reliability requirements of SAP.

"Experts in managing enterprise applications and data across private, public and hybrid cloud platforms, Symmetry understands the crucial nature of ensuring SAP and its data is always available to customers," said Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio. "As enterprises increasingly upgrade and migrate their on-premise SAP deployments to the cloud, Symmetry's hybrid cloud platform with the speed and economics of Actifio's data management and protection platform provides a high-performance, reliable solution for ensuring SAP data integrity and availability."

Both Symmetry and Actifio are SAPÒ Certified Partners.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure…as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.

About Symmetry

Symmetry™ manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model – The Symmetry Way – combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC® software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA® Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

