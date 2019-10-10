Symmetry Financial Group Names Todd Spivey as National Sales Director

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group, the fastest-growing insurance marketing organization in the nation, today announced that Todd Spivey has joined its team as National Sales Director. Within this role, Spivey will support the company's national pool of over 3,000 agents in their business development and sales targeting strategies. With 17 years of experience in entrepreneurial, sales and leadership roles combined, Spivey joins Symmetry with extensive knowledge of the industry.

Prior to joining Symmetry Financial Group, Spivey served as Vice President of Sales in the pharmaceutical consulting vertical, where he assisted multiple startups in developing a sales force infrastructure. Additionally, he served as Vice President of Sales for a data technology Series B company in Silicon Valley.

Spivey also has experience working as a Symmetry Financial Group agent, developing sales strategies to expand life insurance offerings to a large client base.

"I am excited to join Symmetry Financial Group, a company that has such a profound impact on the lives of agents as well as the individuals and families they work hard to protect through life insurance coverage," said Spivey. "Leveraging my personal experience as an insurance agent will allow me to further support Symmetry Financial Group agents in growing their business, improving retention rates of new agents, and further improving structured business models."

"Todd's depth of experience and passion for supporting a sales organization are assets that will help solidify our presence as a household name," said Symmetry Financial Group Co-Founder Brandon Ellison. "Todd is an excellent addition to the team, and we are excited to see the impact he will make."

Spivey graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Public Relations and Psychology.

Symmetry Financial Group offers life insurance solutions to families across the nation. With the unique ability to shop over 30 top-rated carriers, Symmetry Financial Group provides customized life insurance options. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the last four years in a row. They have also been recognized as having a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last two years in a row.

Contact: Calie Brummer, cbrummer@sfglife.com, 828-581-0475 ext. 252

SOURCE Symmetry Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.sfglife.com

