Symmetry Financial Group Promotes 12 New Agency Owners in Record-Breaking Month

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2021, Symmetry Financial Group promoted 12 new Agency Owners in a record-breaking month of promotions for the company. Symmetry's Agency Owners are tasked with the support and mentorship of the company's network of more than 4,000 active agents. The success found in May moves the total number of Agency Owners at the company to 230.

When a licensed agent reaches this step in their career with Symmetry, they have the opportunity to sign a contract to take full ownership of their agency. In a virtual-first setting, Agency Owners can build their business across the nation to serve more families than ever before.

"This month of massive growth is a testament to the hard work of our agents and the highly focused commitment Symmetry Financial Group has to developing future leaders," says Todd Spivey, Vice President of Field Sales. "The Leads team at the corporate office worked to double lead production within six months, resulting in rapid growth and the protection of more American families at a rate unseen before this year."

Symmetry Financial Group offers the industry's only true opportunity for agency ownership. Backed by a proprietary lead system, dedicated support from the home office, and industry-leading technology, agents at Symmetry Financial Group can build their business, reach their financial goals and leave a legacy for their families.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 90% of agents conducted in-person appointments. Currently, more than 70% of Symmetry Financial Group agents conduct business virtually, resulting in increased sales unrestricted by location.

For a new Agency Owner reaching this contract level, their daily focus includes leading a team of sales professionals, taking an active part in managing their agency's leads and providing support and resources. This achievement requires a commitment to personal development and leadership, as well as a deep understanding of the insurance industry.

Through agency ownership, Symmetry agents can generate passive income by building their team and connecting clients with best-fitting policies and financial solutions. With Symmetry's unparalleled benefits, technology, culture, connections, and business model, agents are empowered with the support, training, and tools needed to be a successful agent and builder.

we've been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five years in a row and in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Culture list for two years

