Symmetry Financial Group Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Symmetry Financial Group was ranked No. 1395 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, alongside some of the best companies in the nation," says Symmetry Co-Founder Brian Pope. "Obtaining this recognition for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the value that we provide our clients while staying in alignment with the core values that define our mission. We are very proud of this acknowledgment and look forward to sustained growth in the future."

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Since 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Fastest-Growing Company for the last four consecutive years. Additionally, Symmetry was recognized for a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last two years in a row.

About Symmetry Financial Group

Symmetry Financial Group offers life insurance solutions to families across the nation. With the unique ability to shop over 30 of the top-rated carriers, Symmetry Financial Group provides customized coverage options such as life insurance, mortgage protection, critical illness insurance, disability insurance, retirement protection and more.

