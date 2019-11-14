Symmetry Financial Group Ranks Among North Carolina's 40 Fastest-Growing Mid-Market Companies

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group, the fastest-growing insurance marketing organization in the nation, today announced their inclusion among the 40 fastest-growing mid-market companies in North Carolina. This award ranks the top mid-size companies in the state based on revenue and employment growth. Symmetry Financial Group was honored at the North Carolina Mid-Market Fast 40 awards ceremony and will be featured in the November issue of Business North Carolina magazine.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Fast 40 list, an achievement that reflects the hard work and outstanding efforts of the entire Symmetry team," said Symmetry Co-Founder Casey Watkins.

To be eligible for the award, companies must be a privately owned or publicly traded business headquartered in the state of North Carolina with a net annual revenue in the range of $10 million to $500 million. Businesses must also demonstrate sustained revenue and employment growth over the past three years.

Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Fastest-Growing Company for the last four consecutive years. Additionally, Symmetry was recognized for a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last two years in a row.

About Symmetry Financial Group

Symmetry Financial Group offers life insurance solutions to families across the nation. With the unique ability to shop over 30 of the top-rated carriers, Symmetry Financial Group provides customized coverage options such as life insurance, mortgage protection, critical illness insurance, disability insurance, retirement protection and more.

