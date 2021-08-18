Symmetry Financial Group Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for 6th Consecutive Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group, a leading insurance marketing organization, has been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Symmetry Financial Group was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a fastest-growing company in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

"We are proud to be recognized again this year on the Inc. 5000. We're grateful to have the support of an incredible team that embodies our core values every day," said Symmetry Financial Group Co-Founder Casey Watkins. "The growth we've experienced reflects the hard work of our nationwide network of thousands of agents and our dedicated corporate staff of 160 team members."

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment. Since 1982, the Inc. 5000 has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

In 2020, Symmetry Financial Group announced its combination with Asurea Insurance Services to form Quility Insurance, a digital platform offering financial solutions through an online application or support from a licensed agent. Quility gives clients the power of choice when it comes to shopping for insurance and offers innovative, best-in-class technology to support its agents.

About Symmetry Financial Group

Symmetry Financial Group offers life insurance solutions to families across the nation. Through partnerships with more than 30 of the top insurance companies in the nation and with exclusive programs such as Debt Free Life, the company can meet its clients' needs with the best products at the best price. Symmetry Financial Group provides customized coverage options such as life insurance, mortgage protection, critical illness insurance, disability insurance, retirement protection, and more.

