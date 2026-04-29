Symmetry Financial Group's Annual Engage Conference Earns Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards in the 2026 American Business Awards®

The Asheville-based insurance marketing organization takes home top honors in Brand Engagement and Community Engagement at the nation's premier business awards program.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Financial Group (SFG), the nation's leading independent insurance marketing organization, announced today that its annual sales conference, Engage, has been honored with two Stevie® Awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®: a Gold Stevie® Award in Brand Engagement Event category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in Community Engagement Event category. The recognition highlights Engage as a best-in-class event experience that unites, motivates, and equips thousands of life insurance agents nationwide.

The American Business Awards is a premier business awards program, recognizing many types of organizations, both public and private, for-profit and non-profit. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Symmetry Financial Group was nominated in the Brand Engagement Event and Community Engagement Event categories for its annual conference, Engage.

Engage is Symmetry Financial Group's flagship annual conference, designed to bring together thousands of the company's agents, agency owners, and corporate leadership for a multi-day event focused on community, inspiration, and skill-building. The conference blends nationally recognized keynote speakers, hands-on training sessions, and culture-forward programming that reflects Symmetry's mission to support agents in building careers they truly own. The Gold Award in Brand Engagement Event recognizes Engage's success in creating a cohesive, high-impact brand experience that deepens agent connection to the Symmetry identity and its values. The Bronze Award in Community Engagement Event reflects the event's commitment to giving back- reinforcing that the Symmetry community extends well beyond the conference floor.

"Winning these awards is a reflection of what Engage has always been about – creating an environment where our agents feel the full weight of what they are building and why it matters," said Brandon Ellison, Co-Founder and CEO. "For our agents, success isn't just about production numbers – it's about being part of something with real purpose. Engage is where that purpose comes alive."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award Winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Symmetry Financial Group

Symmetry Financial Group (SFG) is the nation's leading independent insurance marketing organization (IMO), headquartered in Swannanoa, North Carolina. A subsidiary of Quility Insurance, SFG supports a nationwide network of thousands of agents that offer life insurance and retirement protection solutions to over 7500 families a week. Symmetry has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for six consecutive years and earned two-time recognition for Top Company Culture from Entrepreneur Magazine. For more information, visit sfglife.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Symmetry Financial Group