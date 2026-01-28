Symmetry Laser Acquires ArcRev, Expanding Precision Laser Cutting and Lean Manufacturing Capabilities

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Laser, a leading provider of precision laser cutting solutions for the medical device industry, today announced the completion of its acquisition of ArcRev, a specialized laser cutting company known for its technical expertise and lean manufacturing culture.

The acquisition enhances Symmetry Laser's ability to support customers across the full product lifecycle — from rapid prototyping to high-volume production — while expanding technical capability, manufacturing capacity, and operational scale.

ArcRev adds complementary laser cutting technologies, experienced technical talent, and disciplined operating practices aligned with Symmetry Laser's manufacturing approach. Together, the companies will strengthen support for complex medical device components, accelerate development with typical prototype lead times of three to five days, and maintain tight tolerances and consistent quality at scale.

"This acquisition represents an important step in our long-term vision to build the most capable and trusted precision manufacturing partner in the medical device industry," said Nick Zanobini, Chief Executive Officer of Symmetry Laser. "By bringing ArcRev into Symmetry Laser, we're expanding the platform, talent, and capabilities needed to help our customers innovate faster and scale with confidence."

"ArcRev strengthens our platform with additional capacity and technical expertise that directly benefit our customers," said Jay Vinson, Chief Commercial Officer of Symmetry Laser. "The combination enhances our ability to respond quickly, execute consistently, and support growth across customer programs."

ArcRev's team and operations will continue without disruption. Employees will remain in place and join the broader Symmetry Laser organization, ensuring continuity of service and the sharing of best practices.

"Symmetry Laser's ability to scale seamlessly from rapid prototyping to high-volume manufacturing made this a strong fit," said Darren Doud, Chief Executive Officer of ArcRev. "We share the same commitment to lean execution, technical rigor, and customer focus."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Covington Partners served as financial advisor on the transaction.

About Symmetry Laser

Symmetry Laser is a precision laser cutting partner serving leading medical device manufacturers worldwide. The company combines advanced laser processing technology, lean manufacturing principles, and robust quality systems to deliver consistent, high-quality results across the full development and manufacturing lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.symmetrylaser.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Symmetry Laser