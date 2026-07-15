Symmetry Launches an MCP Server for Its Payroll Tax Engine, Bringing Payroll Platforms Into the Agentic AI Era

A new Symmetry survey finds 78% of payroll teams already use AI, but just 45% trust it to stay accurate — technical and non-technical payroll teams alike can now easily get accurate and real-time payroll compliance answers through Symmetry's MCP.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, the infrastructure technology leader in payroll tax compliance, today announced a new MCP capability that gives technical and non-technical payroll teams self-serve, real-time access to Symmetry's payroll tax engine — the same payroll infrastructure that calculates 64 million+ employees' paychecks annually — directly in the AI tools they already use. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI agents call directly into Symmetry's foundational payroll compliance systems and data, the new capability means payroll tax questions get answered with a real, deterministic payroll tax calculation.

The launch answers a gap Symmetry's own research shows is opening fast. In a new Symmetry AI in payroll survey of payroll professionals, 78% said their organization is already using AI extensively (39%) or piloting it in specific use cases (39%) for payroll or HR work. But the guardrails haven't caught up with the adoption: 39% named AI producing inaccurate tax calculations as a top concern, and just 45% give their AI agents a real-time data feed to stay accurate as rates and rules change — the rest are pushing updates by hand (23%), knowingly relying on AI training data that may not be current (13%), or admit they haven't solved the problem at all (12%)..

"Payroll is becoming agentic — AI won't just assist the work, it will initiate it. In that world, the question isn't whether AI runs payroll, it's whether it can be trusted to get the tax right every time. That's the future Symmetry is building: a deterministic source of truth every payroll platform and every AI agent can call, so the industry can move as fast as the technology allows without ever gambling on accuracy." — Elizabeth Oviedo, CEO, Symmetry.

The Symmetry Tax Engine (STE) MCP is built to work for whomever needs a payroll compliance answer, not just engineers. A tax or compliance analyst can validate a jurisdiction rule the same way a developer would test an API call. A support analyst can reproduce a customer's calculation from a ticket without filing one of their own. Payroll teams can:

Determine the federal, state, and local taxes for any U.S. address

Run a real-time pay calculation — regular or supplemental, multi-state, YTD-aware — or a gross-up, in seconds

Look up benefit limits, year-to-date usage, and jurisdiction filing rules on demand

"Every 'can you just check...' question used to mean an engineering ticket. Now anyone on the payroll team can get a real tax research answer the moment they need it — which means engineering stays focused on building remarkable payroll products instead of fielding one-off compliance questions." — Greg Lyon, Head of Product, Symmetry.

Symmetry's same survey found teams nearly split on who should own keeping AI's compliance logic accurate going forward: 41% plan to build and maintain it internally, while 40% would rather partner with a specialist. The new capability gives either path the same dependable foundation — the Symmetry Tax Engine. Both the STE API and the STE MCP run on the same underlying data–our proprietary tax tables and calculation algorithms. In the case of the MCP, this logic is exposed through a read-only interface that cannot mutate payroll runs, client data, or tax rules. It can only answer questions, accurately and consistently.

"Our team already builds with AI every day, so the Symmetry Tax Engine's MCP fits right into how we work. It's given our product and engineering teams a shared, reliable source of truth for payroll tax questions we used to escalate." — Sanya Bakshi, Product Manager, UZIO.

To see how Symmetry is building infrastructure for what comes next in payroll, join the live webinar, Build for the Agentic Payroll Era, on July 23 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET: https://www.symmetry.com/webinars/webinar-build-for-the-agentic-payroll-era

About the Survey

The supporting data above is drawn from Symmetry's AI in Payroll survey, conducted in June 2026 via Pollfish among 300 respondents involved in building or managing payroll or HR software, managing payroll compliance or tax operations, processing or overseeing payroll for employees or clients, evaluating or purchasing payroll technology, or advising organizations on payroll or labor compliance.

About Symmetry

Symmetry offers the leading AI-ready payroll tax compliance infrastructure for people tech platforms to easily navigate complex regulatory challenges, so they can focus on building remarkable products. Trusted by innovative names in HR technology, our modern, easy-to-use payroll tax APIs and onboarding compliance software, an exceptional record of accuracy, breadth and depth of experience, and dedication to our clients' roadmaps set the gold standard in payroll compliance technology. Symmetry is the compliance infrastructure for onboarding and payroll platforms like Gusto, UKG, Paychex, and more. Our technology accurately calculates 64 million+ employees' paychecks annually across the United States and Canada.

Raj Nijjer, [email protected]

SOURCE Symmetry