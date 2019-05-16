Symmetry Partners Completes Launch of New Mutual Fund Family

GLASTONBURY, Conn., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Partners, LLC (Symmetry), a financial services firm based in Glastonbury, Conn., today announced that it had completed the launch of its Panoramic Mutual Funds, a suite of eight mutual funds. Beginning in December of 2018, the funds transitioned more than $2 billion in Symmetry assets to the Panoramic Funds. With domestic, tax-managed, international, and global offerings, the funds can address specific strategic needs or provide a complete portfolio solution via Symmetry's pre-existing Structured Portfolios.

The Panoramic Funds are built and advised by Symmetry Partners with a disciplined, best-of-breed approach. The funds are grounded in evidence and financial science, managed by noted institutional money managers including: Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), AQR Capital Management (AQR), The Vanguard Group, JP Morgan Asset Management and iShares by BlackRock.

Advisors -- and their clients -- using the Panoramic Funds may benefit from a simplified, one-fee structure as well as flexibility, transparency, liquidity and objectivity. Because management fees, trading costs, and other expenses and taxes can have a significant impact on lowering returns, the Funds are managed with a rigorous attention to pricing and performance efficiency.

"The Panoramic Funds are backed by Symmetry's 25 years of experience and commitment to helping investors achieve their most important goals," said Patrick Sweeny, principal and co-founder, Symmetry Partners. "We do this by drawing on extensive academic research — and Symmetry's own — to engineer what we believe to be exceptional investment solutions."

The Panoramic Funds are comprised of the following:

US Equity Fund: Seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the equity securities of US companies.

Seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the equity securities of US companies. International Equity Fund: Seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the equity securities of companies that are located in countries outside of the US, both in developed markets and emerging markets.

Seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the equity securities of companies that are located in countries outside of the US, both in developed markets and emerging markets. Global Equity Fund: Seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the equity securities of US and foreign companies, both in developed and emerging markets.

Seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the equity securities of US and foreign companies, both in developed and emerging markets. Tax-Managed Global Equity Fund: Seeks long-term capital appreciation, taking the federal income tax implications of investment decisions into consideration. This is done through exposure to the equity securities of US and foreign companies, both in developed and emerging markets.

Seeks long-term capital appreciation, taking the federal income tax implications of investment decisions into consideration. This is done through exposure to the equity securities of US and foreign companies, both in developed and emerging markets. US Fixed Income Fund: Seeks total return through exposure to US fixed income securities.

Seeks total return through exposure to US fixed income securities. Global Fixed Income Fund: Seeks total return through exposure to US and foreign fixed income securities.

Seeks total return through exposure to US and foreign fixed income securities. Municipal Fixed Income Fund: Seeks to provide current income that is exempt from federal personal income tax through exposure to long-term, intermediate and short-term municipal bonds.

Seeks to provide current income that is exempt from federal personal income tax through exposure to long-term, intermediate and short-term municipal bonds. Alternatives Fund: Seeks positive long-term absolute returns through exposure to alternative investment strategies.

"The Panoramic Funds allow our portfolio management team to activate their best thinking on innovative solutions focused on the factors that help drive returns," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Symmetry Partners portfolio manager and managing director. "In fact, we are one of the only evidence-based fund families that provides a best-of-breed combination of institutional money managers within individual funds."

The funds are managed by Symmetry Partners' Investment Committee and research department, which includes Dana D'Auria, CFA, portfolio manager and managing director; Philip McDonald, CFA, CAIA, CIPM, portfolio manager and director of investments; Rebecca Cioban, portfolio manager and senior research associate; John McDermott, Ph.D., portfolio manager and chief investment strategist; Patrick Sweeny, portfolio manager and principal; and David Connelly, Jr., portfolio manager and principal.



About Symmetry Partners

Founded in 1994, Symmetry Partners provides financial advisors with a complete business solution. This includes best-of-breed, evidence-based investments, including the firm's own family of mutual funds, as well as marketing, technology and operational assistance to help Advisors more effectively serve their clients.

As of December 2018, Symmetry Partners has $8.6 billion in assets under management and advisement, where Symmetry acts as a sub-advisor. For more information, please visit www.symmetrypartners.com.

