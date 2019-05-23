Symmetry Powers Successful SAP HANA Cloud Migration for Royal Cup Coffee

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, a leader in enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and GRC solutions, today announced that Royal Cup Coffee, a provider of premium coffee, tea and related products, migrated its SAP environment to Symmetry's SAP HANA cloud and is also using its SAP Basis Support and Managed Services as an extension of its internal IT team to help manage and optimize their SAP environment.

Based in Alabama, Royal Cup Coffee has roots dating back to 1896, when the original founder sold coffee to the community out of his horse-drawn carriage. Today, Royal Cup Coffee is a preeminent brand for sourcing, roasting, blending and providing high-quality coffees and teas. The company is the chosen partner for both nationwide chains and local restaurants and hotels as well as the coffee and tea provider for offices and commuters across the country.

To meet the needs of this range of customers, Royal Cup Coffee has multi-faceted operations, including as a manufacturer, a wholesale distributor, a financial leasing company, and a field service organization. Each business has its own set of processes and requirements and the IT department is charged with designing, managing and supporting the IT infrastructure to foster the company's growth. As part of a digital transformation initiative and to prepare for expanded e-commerce capabilities, the IT team began a series of upgrades and transitions including migrating SAP from on-site IBM iSeries infrastructure to SAP HANA ahead of SAP's support deadline.

After reviewing the high capital costs to refresh hardware to maintain SAP on-site, Royal Cup Coffee's IT team of eight – that is responsible for covering 800 users across 32 states – recognized the value in working with a managed services provider that combined both SAP application and cloud infrastructure expertise. After a thorough review of the options, Royal Cup Coffee selected Symmetry based on an existing relationship for Basis managed services, the performance and security of Symmetry's cloud and their customer-centric approach. Most importantly, Symmetry was able to seamlessly migrate Royal Cup Coffee to its IBM iSeries hosted platform and then transition that over to SAP HANA.

"ERP migrations are complex headaches, especially with our old IBM iSeries servers, but Symmetry completely eliminated our stress and concerns by giving us the option to move into their hosted environment on IBM iSeries and then migrate that to SAP HANA," said Billy Patterson, Director of IT for Royal Cup Coffee. "The performance and security of our SAP environment is dramatically improved and now our internal IT team can concentrate on strategic IT initiatives to move the business forward. We know Symmetry has our back in keeping the day-to-day running smoothly since they care about our success as much as we do."

Recognizing that a number of enterprises continue to leverage the IBM iSeries as a known and trusted platform, Symmetry designed its cloud and hosting services to include IBM iSeries support along with expert SAP Basis and security support services.

"Royal Cup Coffee's 'build or buy' decision process is indicative of what we are seeing across the market as enterprises look to migrate their SAP environments ahead of SAP deadlines – a process that is even more challenging when starting from aging IBM iSeries infrastructure," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "Our cloud platform and hosting services have been designed to migrate and support customers seamlessly from a variety of starting points, including IBM iSeries to SAP HANA."

Symmetry manages the SAP environments and other critical enterprise applications and data for hundreds of enterprises worldwide across a range of flexible delivery options, including on-premise, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud and Symmetry's SAP HANA Cloud.

