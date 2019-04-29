Symmetry Surgical Launches RapidClean® Symmetry Sharp Kerrison®

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Surgical, Inc., a leader in surgical instrumentation and solutions for all specialties and sites of care, launched an extension to its innovative Symmetry Sharp Kerrison® portfolio with a RapidClean® handle designed for easy cleaning and inspection today at the IAHCSMM Annual Conference and Expo.

The Symmetry Sharp Kerrison® line solves common clinician complaints of dull Kerrisons through the use of detachable, single-use tips to ensure a sharp tip every time. The new RapidClean® handle's convenient hinge design opens easily for cleaning, inspection and lubrication while also eliminating the risk of misplacing pieces during processing.

Available in five, six and seven-inch sizes, the RapidClean® Symmetry Sharp Kerrison® handles pair with two-inch, single-use tips that are available in eight varieties: one, two, three and four millimeter tips in both standard and thin footplates. The assembled Kerrison is designed to provide clinicians with a productive bite every time – minimizing the risk of dural tears, reducing hand and arm fatigue and decreasing the number of trays in the operating room.

Symmetry will also showcase its comprehensive instrument and sterilization portfolio as well as its expanded Energy Solution, featuring Bovie® and Olsen® portfolios of generators, smoke evacuation products, grounding pads, electrodes, cauteries, bipolar and monopolar forceps, micro needles and accessories.

As a leading healthcare company, Symmetry Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets high-quality surgical instrumentation and solutions that meet clinician needs to positively impact the lives of patients and the economics of surgical care. Symmetry Surgical maintains a portfolio of trusted brands with a legacy of fine craftsmanship and innovation spanning more than 180 years. Our broad portfolio of single-use, limited-use, and reusable surgical instruments are used in every surgical specialty in hospitals, surgery centers, and physician offices around the world. We are driven to exceed our customers' expectations, because we understand the importance of their work – and are proud partners in helping them deliver superior care. For more information, please visit www.symmetrysurgical.com.

