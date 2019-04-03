Symmetry Surgical Showcases Newly Acquired Surgical Devices at SAGES

BALTIMORE, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Surgical, Inc., a leader in surgical instrumentation and solutions across all surgical specialties and sites of care, will showcase new portfolio additions, including Reddick® Cholangiogram Catheters, Bovie® electrosurgery products and Symmetry VersaGrip® ergonomic modular instruments, at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) meeting.

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is one of the most common minimally invasive surgeries performed in the US and intraoperative cholangiography (IOC) is considered the gold standard in choledocholithiasis detection. Symmetry's recently-acquired Reddick® Cholangiogram Catheter is designed for ease of use in IOC with a scoop tip introducer and a balloon design for use without clamping, allowing use via a port or percutaneously and simplifying dye-enhanced imaging for more complete stone detection and anatomy identification for gallbladder removal.

Symmetry will also showcase the latest addition to its energy platform, Bovie® electrosurgical instruments and generators, which deliver less Vpeak than major competitors, directly correlating to less thermal spread and better patient outcomes. Symmetry's combined Bovie® and Olsen® electrosurgery product lines deliver the broadest energy portfolio solution available.

Symmetry's laparoscopic instrumentation will be on display, including the innovative, new Symmetry VersaGrip® ergonomic line of modular instruments. Symmetry VersaGrip® is the only custom-fit laparoscopic instrument designed with three handle sizes, corresponding to surgeon glove sizes, and the ability to change positions intraoperatively.

"All of us, tall or short, male or female, with large or small hands, have had to use one-size-fits-all lap instruments, when we know one-size doesn't work," said Adrian Park M.D., a minimally invasive surgeon in Annapolis, Md. "I'm excited about Symmetry VersaGrip® and its dimensionality to fit comfortably in any surgeon's palm with the additional ergonomic advantage of being able to change operative positions quickly and easily. It truly serves as an extension of any surgeon's hands – regardless of the size."

About Symmetry Surgical

As a leading healthcare company, Symmetry Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets high-quality surgical instrumentation and solutions that meet clinician needs to positively impact the lives of patients and the economics of surgical care. Symmetry maintains a portfolio of trusted brands with a legacy of fine craftsmanship and innovation spanning more than 180 years. Our broad portfolio of single-use, limited-use and reusable surgical instruments are used in every surgical specialty in sites of care around the world. www.symmetrysurgical.com.

Contact:

Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

Allison Lowery Pullen

Vice President, Marketing Communications

615-964-5280

allison.pullen@symmetrysurgical.com

SOURCE Symmetry Surgical

Related Links

www.symmetrysurgical.com

