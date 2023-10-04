Symmetry Systems Achieves AWS Security Competency Partner Status for Data Protection

Award-Winning Symmetry DataGuard DSPM solution provides "in-your cloud" deployment model for data discovery, permissions, and operations visibility within AWS.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , a modern data security company and 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Security1 has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Data Protection category. This designation recognizes Symmetry Systems as a proven AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software to discover, classify, protect, detect, and respond to data centric threats.

To achieve this designation, AWS Partners must demonstrate deep technical excellence in following AWS best practices, provide extensive and detailed documentation, and receive several customer testimonials outlining how the solution helps AWS customers achieve their data security goals beyond existing AWS capabilities, minimizing risks to their data.

"Achieving the AWS Security Competency designation displays our dedication to technical excellence and commitment to helping organizations protect their data at all times, while ensuring it remains within their control." says Mohit Tiwari, CEO and cofounder of Symmetry Systems. "Our flagship product, Symmetry DataGuard, has a unique 'in your cloud' deployment model that provides a scalable, flexible and cost-effective data security posture management (DSPM) solution. Our industry-leading offering meets the most demanding customer needs, including financial services, healthcare and FedRamp environments, supporting AWS and other cloud providers, including hybrid cloud deployments."

Symmetry Systems' mission is to protect the world's data, ensuring resilience and enabling modern data-centric companies to grow, innovate and lead with confidence. Symmetry DataGuard, with its award-winning DSPM solution and AI-enabled Data Detection and Response (DDR) solution built into a single platform, makes it simple, actionable and cost effective for modern organizations to deal with the level of complexity and scale at the precision needed to protect their data - their most important asset.

"Symmetry DataGuard is an indispensable part of our security strategy, providing data detection and response capabilities that allows my team to continuously monitor usage and access to our data from AWS accounts, SREs, contractors, external supply-chain services, and internet-accessible services. Additionally, Symmetry automates complex parts of compliance reporting related to cloud permissions and access to protected data," said Chris Castaldo, CISO at Crossbeam, author of Start-Up Secure, an essential guide for security for technology startups and Fellow at National Security Institute (NSI) at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School.

Symmetry DataGuard addresses the key issues facing every business when it comes to protecting mission-critical data:

What data do we have?

Where can the data be found?

Who has access to it?

How is it being used?

DataGuard combines data discovery and inventory, proven industry leading classification, data access governance, and data activity monitoring into a multifaceted view of an organization's AWS data security posture, making it simple for customers to answer questions such as 'Can 3rd party contractors access our customer information?', 'Did they?'. The power of being able to answer questions like this with precision at scale is game changing for teams who spend days responding to audits, incident response and gathering evidence regulatory compliance.

For more information about purchasing Symmetry DataGuard, please see Symmetry's AWS Marketplace listings or through many exceptional security partners.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data at scale on AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams.

Learn more about how Symmetry Systems can enable you to ask more questions about data security within AWS and hybrid clouds. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

