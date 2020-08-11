Symmetry Systems Emerges from Stealth with $3 Million in Seed Funding from ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital to Transform Data Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems, provider of cutting-edge Data Store and Object Security (DSOS), today emerged from stealth a year after raising $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by two premier venture funds investing in foundational and transformative technologies, ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital. Symmetry Systems' flagship solution, DataGuard, provides unified visibility into data objects across all data stores, answering data security and compliance questions that traditional tools cannot. This financing will be used to spearhead product development and customer support resulting from active pilot deployments in notable healthcare, fintech, manufacturing and technology organizations.

"Protecting data at its source is critical to ensure our client environments remain secure. DataGuard gives us the ability to add an extra layer of data security with more granular control than what is provided by our application providers. The flexibility of both on-premise and cloud configurations gives us confidence that DataGuard can support our current and future application architectures," said Integritek's CEO, Brett Paulson.

It has become increasingly challenging for organizations to protect their sensitive data. Data now spans across data stores, databases, and data lakes, and is constantly pooled into a large network of applications hosted in multiple data centers. Current solutions demand expensive manual effort by developers, privacy officers and security specialists to keep access policies categorized and up to date, which is virtually impossible to achieve given the velocity of DevOps. The result is a fragmented view of overall data risk, leaving customer data vulnerable and foundational questions unanswered.

"Traditional approaches to battling the threat landscape have left security teams with an impossible task: guard your organization's most critical information with tools that focus on securing the fortress, not its gold," said Symmetry Systems CEO and Co-Founder, Mohit Tiwari. "We are committed to amplifying the visibility and control security engineers have over their organization's data by analyzing information they already have."

"Our seed investment in Symmetry Systems represents ForgePoint's first founding investment," said William Lin, co-founder and partner of ForgePoint Capital. "From the original thesis, to the introduction to Mohit, to the investment, to helping build the company over the past year, every decision has been driven based on feedback from CISOs and security practitioners in our collective networks. It has been a lot of fun to collaborate with friends over the past year here."

Organizations have focused their security spend on applications and infrastructure tools that treat protecting data as a side effect. This creates a blind spot for security engineers who struggle to find ground-truth visibility within their organization's data stores, leaving sensitive customer information such as PII, PCI, and PHI, exposed. Symmetry DataGuard learns how data is used, accessed, and managed, whether by your organization or a partner, to deliver actionable visibility, least privilege policies and guided response. By enabling developers to move quickly to meet customer demand, while still being good custodians of user data, security engineers are empowered to drive compliance, detection-response, and data-store specific defenses by default.

Symmetry Systems delivers Data Store and Object Security (DSOS) purpose-built to provide full visibility and unified access control over your most valuable data assets, no matter where or how they are stored. Born within the award-winning Spark Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry DataGuard maintains authority over data even when all else fails, whether that be exploited insider credentials, malicious applications, or security fatigue from the rapid onset of remote work. Backed by leading security investors, ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital, DataGuard was built with and for the most demanding security teams in finance, healthcare, and the US government. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit: https://www.symmetry-systems.com/.

