Symmetry Systems Launches Zero Trust for Data

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's leading Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform, today launched its Zero Trust Data Assessments, leveraging insights from hundreds of cloud data security posture management assessments across a variety of industries. The Zero Trust Data Assessments help organizations quickly develop an accurate understanding of their data across their hybrid clouds and identify common weak spots in their data security posture that can be resolved to accelerate a successful zero trust security strategy.

As part of the assessments, Symmetry performs an agentless scan with DataGuard to quickly identify data stores and unearth zero trust challenges, misconfigurations and violations in their hybrid cloud. This enables customers to adjust identity access management (IAM) policies on individual data objects at scale, to ensure access is limited only to those who need it, and then monitor all accesses to lay the foundation for zero trust for data.

"Accurately understanding your organization's crown jewel data – how it is secured today and how it is used – is a vital first step towards zero trust," said Mohit Tiwari, Symmetry co-founder and CEO. "Our Zero Trust Data Assessments map data flows from identities to data objects at a granular level – this has never been possible before. This assessment helps you measure how you secure your crown jewel data, and then dramatically simplify the methods to take them closer to zero ambient trust."

Symmetry's Zero Trust Data Assessments provide organizations with immediate visual insights and evidence of zero trust violations across their hybrid cloud data stores, detailed evidence that can answer critical data security posture questions and accelerate adoption of a successful zero trust-based security strategy, and recommended actions to fortify customers' data security posture. This ensures that the zero trust philosophy can be applied across the organization's data, reducing the implicit trust provided. Symmetry's visualizations provide impactful executive visibility to cloud data sprawl, identity life-cycle, zero trust violations and sensitive data access.

DataGuard's data-centric focused capabilities have been implemented in use cases across the full breadth of all NIST cybersecurity framework (CSF) functions, including Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover. This includes compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and other mandates. Through Zero Trust Data Assessments, organizations can experience a wide range of capabilities, including:

IDENTIFY

Identify and visualize where data, and particularly customers' sensitive data is stored.

PROTECT

Visualize and identify accounts with access to sensitive data including third-party identities and accounts.

Understand who has access to which sensitive data in customers' multi-cloud environments and enforce relevant zero trust control.

DETECT

Keep track of who is using customers' data and what they are doing with it.

Detect violations of least privilege for data access.

RESPOND & RECOVER

Identify and prioritize dormant identities and unused data stores to minimize the data blast radius.

Use visual evidence to recommend cloud data access entitlement policy changes.

To learn more about Symmetry's Zero Trust Data Assessments, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com/ .

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data at scale in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

