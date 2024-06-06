Symmetry Systems Recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the data+AI security company, today announced it has been named as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management report.1

"The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included." "In the data security posture management market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 379 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending 31 March 2024."

In the report, Symmetry Systems received an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on 24 customer reviews. Symmetry also tied for the highest Willingness to Recommend percentage with 96% of the customers willing to recommend the company's solutions to others.

Symmetry Systems received the following customer ratings in Customer Experience parameters:

Tied for the highest rating of 4.9 out of 5 (23 Ratings) in the Product Capabilities category;

Highest rating of 4.8 out of 5 (23 Ratings) for Sales Experience;

Highest rating of 4.8 out of 5 (23 ratings) for Deployment Experience; and

Also rated 4.7 out of 5 (23 Ratings) for Support Experience

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management," said Mohit Tiwari , CEO of Symmetry Systems. "We believe this recognition from our customers validates our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative yet simple-to-use solutions that strengthen the data security posture of their organizations."

This Customer recognition in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management report is in addition to Symmetry's industry recognitions. Symmetry was also named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor 2 and also recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2022 and 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Data Security3.

What Symmetry Customers are Saying on Gartner® Peer Insights™

"Symmetry DataGuard provides our organization a truly unique view of our data security posture. We worked with Symmetry to build a AI classifier to identify genomic data in our environment, and meet our US Federal Customers FedRAMP requirements."

- Chief Information Security Officer, Manufacturing Company Read the full review here

"It's a 5 star from my end just for the amazing support that the team offers, that stands out very distinctively. They are always open for feedback and work instantly to unblock any issues I may encounter at the earliest. Apart from the great success Team, the product itself is a great addition to the list of our tool set esp around data inventory, classification and compliance, a true game changer."

- Information Security Specialist, Software Company Read the full review here

"Vendor is extraordinarily responsive and works closely with the customer to overcome any impediments to implementation."

- Enterprise Security Architect, Government Agency Read the full review here

To learn more about Symmetry's leading data security posture management platform , or to request a demo, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on X , Facebook or LinkedIn .

