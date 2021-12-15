Symmetry Systems Taps Industry-Leading Go-to-Market Strategists to Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's first multi-cloud hybrid data security provider, today announced the appointment of three proven go-to-market practitioners to its leadership team to accelerate growth. Joining the ranks alongside Symmetry Systems' cutting-edge engineering team and security scientists is Bryta Schulz as Chief Marketing Officer, Martijn Loderus as Vice President of Solution Engineering & Delivery, and Rick Tacelli as Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

"These industry veterans will bring our go-to-market strategy to the next level as we focus on enabling companies to share data securely," says Mohit Tiwari, Co-Founder and CEO. "I am happy to welcome Bryta, Martijn, and Rick to the team. Their combined expertise will prime Symmetry Systems to lead the next evolution of zero trust security for enterprises, of which data and identity are the two pivotal pillars."

Bringing zero trust principles to data is essential for combating the attacks methods displayed by today's hackers. Understanding data flows through different microservices and providing visibility into what happened at which point in time is critical to cloud data security.

Ransomware is prolific and demands have gone up dramatically in recent years, with some demands exceeding over $1 million as reported by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency in 2021. Mohit adds, "Symmetry's roots in part come from helping a cloud provider who was concerned that a rash of ransomware that afflicted MongoDB deployments could affect them. Our approach to hybrid cloud data security helped harden their crown jewel services -- data stores."

Schulz, Loderus, and Tacelli were handpicked for their exceptional track records in rapidly scaling companies across multiple functions. Schulz has held leadership positions at Janrain, Vindicia, Thales, Symantec, and RSA, while driving impactful go-to-market programs that have led to exponential growth and M&A. She is also a founding member of the San Francisco chapter of Chief, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there.

"Symmetry Systems brings together world-class academia and seasoned business leaders to solve a problem that is at the root of all other security conundrums: protect and safeguard customer data," adds Schulz. "In today's threat environment, it is critical to deploy data security that has compliance and zero trust at its core. Symmetry's formula is uniquely positioned to meet this need by leveraging nearly a decade of research conducted by the award-winning Spark Lab at UT Austin."

Loderus comes from IBM Security, where he created, expanded and led the company's Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) practice. As a result-oriented executive, Martijn has deep expertise in creating and executing go-to-market strategies revolving around channel development, solution engineering, and service delivery. Additionally, he has held leadership roles at Janrain, DXC, HP, and Sun Microsystems.

Tacelli , previously with Tableau Software, which Salesforce acquired in 2019, has over two decades of sales experience focusing on managing company partnerships and driving common goals through high-quality client relations, acute product knowledge, and full lifecycle customer success. Rick also held key executive roles at companies such as Empirical Systems, TIBCO, StreamBase, Computer Associates, Avalan Technology, and more.

Earlier this year, Symmetry Systems announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Prefix Capital and ForgePoint Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures to support the company's rapid growth in revenue, customers, and employees. With Schulz, Loderus, and Tacelli at the helm of its go-to-market strategy, Symmetry Systems will elevate capabilities and support as it continues its rapid growth.

The company's flagship solution, DataGuard, provides unified visibility and guided response into data objects across all data stores, answering data security and compliance questions that traditional cloud security tools cannot.

To learn more from the new executive leaders and why they joined Symmetry Systems, please visit the Symmetry blog . For more information on DataGuard, visit the Symmetry website .

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first multi-cloud hybrid data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly. Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

