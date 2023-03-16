Symmetry Systems Wins Three Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Data security posture management leader recognized as a gold winner in Data Security Posture Management Solution, Data Cloud Security Solution and Best Data Security Company categories

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems, the industry's first and most innovative data security posture management (DSPM) platform, announced that it has been recognized with three gold award wins, the highest level of distinction, in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Data Security Posture Management Solution, Best Data Cloud Security Solution and Best Data Security Company. The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize Symmetry Systems and its products for excellence, innovation, and leadership in data security.

Symmetry Systems' DataGuard is the first DSPM solution that extends the Zero Trust philosophy to hybrid-cloud data stores. Data security posture management provides visibility as to where sensitive data is stored, who has access to that data, how it has been used and what the security posture of the data store or application is. DataGuard changes the security approach to data, arming security, compliance, IT, data and cloud teams with tools to protect their most sensitive and important data, across hybrid-cloud environments.

"This recognition, as a triple-gold winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, underscores not only the importance of Data Security Posture Management as a critical security tool, but also Symmetry's important role as the most mature and innovative leader in the emerging DSPM arena," said Mohit Tiwari, Symmetry Systems co-founder and CEO. "DSPM addresses the problem that's been prevalent in the cybersecurity industry for years, and that's the conditioning to focus on only securing the perimeter, then the endpoints and then the users. Data is the foundation to any business, it's the main goal of cyber threat actors, and it's why security programs need to begin with security from the data out. DSPM is the only type of solution which can offer comprehensive visibility into a business' overall data security posture, privileges and usage. Where traditional security products are focused on monitoring data loss at the perimeter of the cloud, Symmetry Systems' DataGuard builds security from the data out, directly addressing data objects and examining the cross-section of identity, data store and data flow."

With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. The winners are chosen based on the judges' selection, as well as the popular vote by members of the information security community.

"We congratulate Symmetry Systems for the recognition as a three-time award winner of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

To learn more about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid-cloud data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premises databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital, with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Caitlin Kruell

Lumina Communications for Symmetry Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE Symmetry Systems