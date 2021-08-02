Symmons Doubles Commercial Warranty To 10 Years

Braintree, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmons®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality shower valves, faucets, control valves, and bath accessories today announced it has doubled the warranty coverage for its products used in commercial environments, up from five years to 10 years.

"We're confident that our products are built so well, that we can back them with the strongest warranty in the industry," said John Graves, President of Symmons Industries. "We strive to be a company that's easy to do business with, and we believe that we owe it to our customers to offer a warranty that's straightforward, easy to understand, and really speaks to the quality of our products."

Symmons products used in residential properties have long been covered by a limited lifetime warranty, while commercial and non-residential applications were previously covered by a five-year warranty. Internal reviews of Customer Service data and direct feedback from contractors in the field determined that the level of Symmons quality and reliability supports a stronger 10-year warranty, at a time when other manufacturers are cutting warranty terms or implementing more restrictions.

"Recently, we realized that our warranty was not fully reflecting the durability of our products or our commitment to our industry-leading customer service," said Tom Hubbard, Chief Marketing Officer. "Given the clear record of Symmons dependability and durability, combined with our highly trained Customer Service and Sales teams, we felt that strengthening our warranty for our customers made perfect sense."

In addition to the new 10-year commercial warranty, the warranty on Symmons Temptrol shower valves automatically resets and renews when serviced with genuine Symmons parts.

Full warranty details can be found at symmons.com/support/warranty-information

ABOUT SYMMONS INDUSTRIES:

Established in Boston in 1939, Symmons invented the Safetymix® pressure-balancing shower valve, and has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality, durable shower valves, faucets, control valves, and other plumbing products ever since. In 1968, Symmons created the Temptrol® pressure-balancing shower valve, designed entirely of solid brass and stainless steel to offset potential scalding temperatures when water system pressures fluctuate. Manufactured in Massachusetts, the Temptrol has become the benchmark for safe and consistent water temperatures in residential, commercial, and institutional bath environments. Symmons offers more than 9000 quality products for the plumbing industry, crafted for durability and reliability, and backed by an industry-best Customer Service team based in the U.S.

Learn more at www.symmons.com.

Symmons®, Safetymix®, and Temptrol® are trademarks of Symmons Industries, registered in the U.S. and Canada.

