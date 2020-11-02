Symmons Industries Announces ReadyStock™ Program Bringing Guaranteed 3-day Shipping for Key Products

Symmons Industries has leveraged its robust US-based manufacturing operation to launch ReadyStock™, a list of high-demand SKUs that customers know are always available with a 3-day lead time. The list covers SKUs across Symmons' diverse product line and will include multiple types of valves, shower trims, shower heads, lavatory faucets, kitchen faucets, accessories, and repair parts.

"Our customers have told us that what they want more than anything is certainty, and we believe that by treating availability as product feature no different than finish or flow-rate, we are designing this program that meets our customers' needs," said John Graves, President of Symmons Industries. "With Symmons ReadyStock, our customers know that they are getting durable, reliable and modern products along with the peace-of-mind that they will get them when they need them."

Symmons is working on a larger initiative that will soon provide clear and transparent lead times for every single SKU in its catalog, to help its customers find products that meet their project timelines. This is expected to be completed around the end of the year.

Information on the ReadyStock program can be found at Symmons.com/ReadyStock

About Symmons Industries

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products. Backed by a customer-first culture, Symmons offers a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed plumbing fittings for residential and commercial applications. Symmons' pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, in combination with its expansive premium products for kitchen and bath makes Symmons truly the smart choice in plumbing. Symmons continues to innovate within the custom fittings category, creating distinctive design solutions for premium hospitality and condominium projects.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately-held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada and Asia. For more information, please visit www.symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

SOURCE Symmons Industries, Inc.

