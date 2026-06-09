Symphion, Inc. Announces The Symphion Managed Endpoint Cybersecurity Operations Program for Printers & Connected IoT™

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphion, Inc., the world leader in print fleet cybersecurity, today announced The Symphion Managed Endpoint Cybersecurity Operations Program for Printers & Connected IoT™ (The Symphion Program™), formally combining the company's proven technology-enabled managed cybersecurity operations into one complete program for printers and connected IoT.

The announcement comes as organizations recognize that their printers and connected IoT require continuous cybersecurity operations—but no clear owner is responsible for executing them. Responsibility spans IT, infosec, GRC, procurement, managed print and OEMs, yet nobody owns cybersecurity execution and governance.

With The Symphion Program, Symphion operationalizes cybersecurity within customer IT ecosystems by onboarding printers and connected IoT into a continuous operational model. The program provides hourly evergreen inventory, twice-daily drift detection, same-day remediation, certificate continuity and restoration, password and configuration posture management, firmware lifecycle, baseline enforcement, break glass recovery, PMO support and reporting. This continuous approach is critical because technician resets, lifecycle events, device replacement, and firmware updates routinely disrupt endpoint identity and security posture.

Printers are among the most operationally complex connected endpoints and a natural starting point for broader connected IoT cybersecurity operations.

They are managed for uptime and cost—but not cybersecurity. OEMs provide features. Managed print providers optimize uptime. Security focuses elsewhere, while the "I don't care about printers" mindset delays action.

As Zero Trust and audit expectations increase, printers and connected IoT endpoints increasingly must authenticate, maintain trusted identity, and prove control and continuous enforcement.

IT operations teams are increasingly tasked with remediation after failed penetration tests despite lacking an operating model, while CISOs and GRC leaders are expected to reduce risk without a practical way to operationalize it. Enterprises face three bad options: fragmented accountability, unsustainable manual efforts or increasing cyber and operational risk.

The Symphion Program addresses this challenge through a turnkey, vendor-agnostic model that delivers continuous cybersecurity operations—with no customer dependency on staffing, OEM tooling or managed print structures.

"Everybody owns part of printer and connected IoT operations, but nobody owns their security," said Jim LaRoe, CEO of Symphion, Inc. "Organizations don't need more tools or staffing burdens. They need an affordable operational model that restores trusted state, reduces risk and enables Zero Trust without disrupting business."

Enabled by Symphion software and expertise, the program combines lifecycle operations, identity continuity, monitoring, remediation and reporting to operationalize trusted endpoint identity across disparate fleets as Zero Trust expands.

The program is not a print solution or OEM-specific management model. It remains independent of brands, OEM tooling and managed print structures across mixed fleets.

The result: continuous cybersecurity operations for printers and connected IoT with measurable risk reduction and no ongoing operational burden.

About Symphion

Symphion, Inc. is a Dallas, Texas-based software and cybersecurity company and the world leader in print fleet cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.symphion.com.

SOURCE Symphion