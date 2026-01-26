Symphion, Inc. Announces Print Fleet Security Certificate Deployment and Management Service™ to Close a Critical Gap in Enterprise and Healthcare Networks

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphion, Inc., the world leader in print fleet cyber security, today announces the launch of Print Fleet Security Certificate Deployment and Management Service™, its fully managed, closed-loop, vendor agnostic service that deploys and manages security certificates across large, complex print fleets-all with no operational lift for customers.

While businesses, including health systems, are moving to identity-based networking, Zero Trust architectures and TLS-only communications, printers are not being included. Network and security platforms, along with regulators and auditors, now require all network endpoints, including printers, to authenticate with certificates and encrypt traffic with modern TLS. Shortening certificate lifetimes amplifies the risk of unprotected printer endpoints.

Printer endpoints (despite being 20–30% of network endpoints) are not being included in certificate deployment and lifecycle management programs. Printers remain mission critical to key business functions such as delivering patient care in healthcare but are being left out. This is because they are IoT devices and present unique challenges to certificate management including fleets comprised of many different makes, models, ages, firmware versions and types of printers and no common management platform across OEMs. Until now, businesses have been faced with three bad options: cobble together brand‑locked OEM tools and operated with extensive manual efforts, at significant cost, and no overall program; leave some printers out entirely and accept a high risk of business outages when certificates or network policies change and the associated security risks; or do nothing at all to address the operational and security risks presented.

"We designed our turnkey service to universally address the needs of CIOs and CISOs to affordably and effortlessly extend identity-based networking and modern encryption and management to all their printers," said Jim LaRoe, CEO of Symphion, Inc. "We do it for them, without weakening controls, accepting outages or adding operational burden."

Symphion's Print Fleet Security Certificate Deployment and Management Service™ is its closed loop, turnkey service, enabled by Symphion software and delivered by Symphion professionals. Symphion automates and governs the full certificate lifecycle for printer endpoints across all makes, models, ages, firmware versions, and types of printers. The service discovers and classifies printer endpoints, evaluates their certificate posture, coordinates issuance with the customer's PKI, deploys and validates certificates across required services, manages renewals, and changes over time and includes records and reporting. Symphion offers its new service as an add-on to its flagship, Print Fleet Cyber Security as a Service™.

