Symphony AyasdiAI and Sionic Join Forces to Expand Availability of Financial Crime Detection

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony AyasdiAI announced today it is partnering with Sionic, a global financial services consulting firm, to provide customers with better and earlier financial crime detection with reduced operational overhead. This alliance brings together world-leading innovation and deep-trust subject matter expertise from both companies.

As financial institutions grapple with the inferior detection capabilities of their transaction monitoring systems (TMS), the sophisticated activities of today's money launderers are a constant source of concern. These aged systems, some 20-30 years old, are inept and lack the agility to quickly identify modern, dynamic and complex activities. In addition, efficiency and return on investment are declining as false positives undermine the cost and efficacy of the entire process.

AyasdiAI's solution leverages the most advanced AI and ML technologies to discover the risks lurking in financial institutions in a way that's never been done before. With SensaAML™, users are empowered with a robust solution that delivers effective, efficient and complete risk control. The application of Topological Data Analysis (TDA) and machine learning provides these institutions with previously unavailable visibility to accurately identify behaviors that indicate criminal activity. This collaboration with Sionic will give banks the tools to eliminate the inundation of financial crimes and provide much-needed expertise to help them achieve regulatory compliance.

Joseph Cataldo, managing partner, Sionic, said: "Our clients need reliable answers to the difficult crime detection challenges faced by the financial services industry. As experts in this field, Sionic constantly reviews the leading solutions in the global regtech ecosystem. We have been impressed by AyasdiAI as a stand-out solution and are excited about the beneficial impact this partnership will have for our clients."

Simon Moss, CEO, Symphony AyasdiAI, said: "The problem with today's approach to fighting financial crime is that it relies on historical scenarios to look for known behaviors, which unfortunately ignores the sophistication of current actors. By using our innovative approach, SensaAML™ will provide financial customers with a truly, holistic visibility into the activity and behaviors of their users. This agile solution leverages existing TMS data and has been proven to increase risk coverage by more than 20% and deliver significant operational efficiencies. We're excited to partner with Sionic to make this technology available to even more early adopters within financial services."

