REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony AyasdiAI announced today that the company has been named to the RegTech100 for 2022, a list recognizing the world's most innovative technology providers in the areas of compliance, risk management, information security and financial crime. Symphony AyasdiAI was recognized for its work helping financial institutions detect money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes, using the most advanced machine learning and AI technologies to discover previously undetectable risks and criminal malignancies. It caps a year of phenomenal growth and achievement for the company.

Click to Tweet: @AyasdiAI named to the RegTech100 for 2022: https://www.ayasdi.com/news-event/symphony-ayasdiai-named-to-the-regtech100-for-2022/ #AI #AML

This follows the company's recent placement in the Chartis Research RiskTech100 for 2022 list. With its annual evaluation of the leading global risk technology providers, RiskTech100 is the most comprehensive, independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. This adds to the earlier acknowledgement in the CyberTech 100, and Aite-Novarica Group's selection of AyasdiAI as the leading innovator and provider for its Fraud & AML Impact Innovation Award.

Symphony AyasdiAI's solution, Sensa, is the next frontier in operational transparency. By leveraging the institution's data in its current format with no additional changes required, Sensa automatically doubles the "informational yield" to discover nefarious and deliberately hidden activities. The company's ultimate mission is to disrupt the "legitimatization" of the funds that fuel these crimes, and protect customers from being arbitraged as an enabler of global child exploitation, forced labor and slavery, the drug trade and international terrorism.

Simon Moss, CEO, Symphony AyasdiAI, said: "We've overcome the inertia that has made the financial system vulnerable to enabling some of the world's most horrific crimes. And we do it faster, more effectively and for a way lower TCO than any alternative – even the old, installed 'solutions' It feels great to have our hard, heartfelt work validated by not one but four industry groups in this year of massive growth. We're excited for the year ahead as we continue to engage the entire FI ecosystem. This trajectory and velocity we expect to supercharge as the results of our projects start to get publicized and shared with examiners. Amazing job to the whole team at AyasdiAI which has culminated in an extraordinary year, and I am personally proud to be associated with such progress and excellent recognition."

Mariyan Dimitrov, RegTech Analyst director of research, said: "Banks and other financial institutions are investing heavily in AI capabilities to automate highly manual regulatory tasks, support digital onboarding processes and monitor for fraudulent activity. The RegTech100 list helps them filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and financial crime prevention."

About Symphony AyasdiAI

Symphony AyasdiAI, a SymphonyAI portfolio company, empowers banks and financial institutions with a complete picture of customer, third party and user behavior to discover crime, risk and competitive opportunity through unparalleled, predictive insight. Using a uniquely powerful combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning, AyasdiAI customers dramatically reduce the time to achieve genuine transparency, with full explainability. Ayasdi Sensa™ leverages unique combinations of topological data analysis, time series and leading analytical innovations to give organizations absolute fidelity for competitive discovery, risk detection and efficiency optimization. Learn more at www.ayasdi.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

PR Contact:

Shannon Van Every

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

408-313-9974

[email protected]

SOURCE Symphony AyasdiAI