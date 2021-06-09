Symphony AyasdiAI Selected for the 2021 CyberTech100

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony AyasdiAI announced today that it has been selected for the 2021 CyberTech100, the annual list of pioneering companies helping financial institutions combat cyber threats and fraud. The full list of the CyberTech100, compiled by research firm FinTech Global, is available at www.CyberTech100.com.

This annual list represents the world's most innovative providers of digital solutions helping financial services firms develop their information security and financial crime fighting strategies. The CyberTech industry for financial services has seen huge growth over the last four years with increasing cloud deployments and additional spending to secure this new digital infrastructure.

As a result, the competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 CyberTech companies in the world was even fiercer this year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

Symphony AyasdiAI has been helping financial institutions detect fraud for over a decade, using the most advanced machine learning and AI technologies to discover previously undetectable risks. AyasdiAI's solution provides significantly enhanced risk coverage for money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes while also offering a new standard in operational efficiency.

Richard Sachar, director, FinTech Global, said: "Security executives working in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals. The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have lasting impact on the industry and attackers' behavior."

Simon Moss, CEO, Symphony AyasdiAI, said: "We are honored to be named to this list of FinTech innovators and grateful for the recognition from analysts and experts. Our biggest thanks go to our team, and most importantly our customers – innovators who are pursuing the mission of discovering and stopping complex financial activities that facilitate terrible human rights abuses and other crimes. Our part in the mission is to apply advanced AI and ML technologies at our customers in maximally effective ways to help financial institutions fight crime, protect their reputation, and ultimately to eliminate illicit funding of a whole raft of crime and exploitation. It's totally cool that FinTech Global recognized the amazing progress we're making with our customers toward this goal."

